Arrest made in killing of Taniya Jones
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An arrest has been made in the June 19 killing of 16-year-old Taniya Jones.
On July 2, Metropolitan Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old male from Oxon Hill, Md., with second-degree murder while armed.
