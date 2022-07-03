ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in killing of Taniya Jones

By Jonathan Rizk
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An arrest has been made in the June 19 killing of 16-year-old Taniya Jones .

On July 2, Metropolitan Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old male from Oxon Hill, Md., with second-degree murder while armed.

Bad O Knows
3d ago

My deepest sympathy go's out to the Family of the deceased Young Lady, I'm happy justice has prevailed.

demetrio
3d ago

Young buck with guns is waiting to happen anytime, anywhere, anyday, any season. We must stay vigilant at all time and don't take things for granted.

