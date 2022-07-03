Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Expo Panel: Live Blog

Stranger Things is getting a stage play spinoff according to a new report. Deadline says that Stephen Daldry will be helming the project. Sonia Friedman will be producing the project as well. 21 Laps is serving as associate producer too. This information comes from an extensive rundown of all the project that Matt and Ross Duffer have in the pipeline. Upside Down Pictures is now a thing and Netflix is providing a platform for all kinds of Stranger Things content. There's another spinoff coming up from the creators. A Stephen King adaptation is also on the docket. (That title will be based on The Talisman.) Also of note for Anime fans will be the Death Note live-action series. (It would seem that Netflix is anxious to get back to that well again.) So, there's a wave of Stranger Things content and more for everyone who loves the horror series.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO