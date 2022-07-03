ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Expo Panel: Live Blog

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is time for Yuji to take his rightful place at Anime Expo! Following its successful first season, all eyes are on Jujutsu Kaisen following its movie debut and upcoming second season. Now, the series is bringing some special guests to the stage to celebrate our favorite jujutsu sorcerers. And of...

comicbook.com

Comments

Related
epicstream.com

Is the Kaguya-sama: Love is War Manga Finished or Ending Soon? Latest Update

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 - Ultra Romantic has fans glued on the screen with its hilarious drama, but the manga is way ahead, with much higher stakes for Kaguya and Miyuki. For those who can't wait for the latest updates, the manga will offer a wealth of funny and tense moments. But is the Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga finished or ending soon?
COMICS
ComicBook

Blue Lock Premiere Proves Anime's New Haikyuu is Here

Haikyuu's original manga run came to an end some time ago, and with currently no fifth season in sight fans are looking ahead to which new sports anime could potentially take the crown. Thankfully, Blue Lock's big premiere with fans at Anime Expo is proving that the next major sports juggernaut is coming our way! Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original Weekly Shonen Magazine series has been quickly picking up with fans as it eschew the traditional kind of sports manga vibe and focuses on the individual over the team mentality as a whole. It's a lot more competitive than most, and it has gotten fans excited to see its new anime later this year.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

'Cyberpunk 2077' Anime 'Edgerunners' Drops First Look at Opening Sequence and Crew Members

Early last month, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Cyberpunk 2077‘s anime adaptation Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and now, the opening sequence has also been revealed, giving fans a first look at what to expect for the upcoming series as well as announcing the main crew members behind the project. Produced by CD Projekt Red and studio Trigger, whose previous works include Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, the new show will be based in the world of the former’s immersive video game title, following a group of mercenary outlaws in Night City known as Edgerunners.
COMICS
ComicBook

Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back

The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Love, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of the series’ animated shorts.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Fuses Spider-Man and Deku Into One

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, hasn't been shy about the fact that he is a big fan of the heroes of Marvel Comics, with his heroes and villains definitely seeming as though they are an homage to North American comic books in general. With the mangaka working on the final arc of the series as we speak and the anime adaptation set to hit this fall, a cosplayer has smashed together Deku and Spider-Man via some truly clever cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

Trigun: Stampede Anime Shares First Details

Brace yourselves! Trigun is ready to bring the Human Typhoon back to the small screen! Earlier this year, news went live that Trigun was getting a new anime, and fans got their first look at the title this past week at Anime Expo. And now, we are learning out first details about the reboot courtesy of creator Yasuhiro Nightow himself.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Poll Reveals Which Art Style Fans Like the Most

Dragon Ball Super has opened the floodgates of fan opinion, with a poll that posits a very divisive question: which art style has served Dragon Ball Super best – and would serve the series best as it moves forward. The main decision – as embodied in a poll from @DBSChronicles – is between Naohiro Shintani and Chikashi Kubota, two of the most influential artistic influences on modern Dragon Ball anime. Shintani re-invented the artistic style of Dragon Ball for Dragon Ball Super's first movie, Broly. Kubota has created Dragon Ball visuals like none other – including Dragon Ball's first use of CGI visual effects.
COMICS
ComicBook

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to Premiere First Episodes at Crunchyroll Expo

Mob Psycho 100 will be holding a special premiere for its first episodes at Crunchyroll Expo this year! Mob Psycho 100 is currently in the works on its major comeback with its highly anticipated third season later this year, and Crunchyroll previously confirmed that they will stream the new episodes alongside their initial premiere this Fall. Fans have been anxious to see the new season as soon as possible, and a few fans got to see some of it in action during the special panel celebration the third season during Anime Expo this year. But they won't be the only lucky ones.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Opens Up About His Heroes' Biggest Changes

Hirohiko Araki might currently be in his 60s, but that isn't stopping the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure from weaving new tales in the world of the Joestars. Recently completing the eighth part of the franchise in JoJolion, the mangaka has taken the opportunity to assure fans that a ninth part is in the works with the tentatively titled JoJo Lands. With the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean playing a role at this year's Anime Expo, Araki himself released new video messages to fans, one of which breaks down how the heroes have changed over the years.
COMICS
IndieWire

‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between’ Review: A Cheesy Teen Romance, in Reverse

Click here to read the full article. It says something about the state of modern romance that even the most mainstream teen rom-coms find inspiration in deconstructing traditional relationship structures. Based on the eponymous YA novel by Jennifer E. Smith and with a screenlay by Ben York Jones and Amy Reed, Netflix’s latest teen romance “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” follows two teens who plan their break-up on their very first date. No longer the sole province of Woody Allen-influenced adult rom-coms, the neurotic commitment-phobic teen, jaded by parental divorce and social media, has finally come for YA. Unfortunately...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Creators Address a Possible Season 5 Release Date

It's been less than a week since the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 debuted on Netflix, and while some fans are still reeling from the emotional fallout of the season finale, some are already looking ahead to when we could expect Season 5. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently weighed in on when audiences could expect a release date, though avoided giving any sort of time frame, instead emphasizing that they are more concerned with the quality of the final season than the speed at which it arrives. Previously, however, the filmmakers have confirmed that we shouldn't expect as long of a wait as there was between Seasons 3 and 4.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Getting Official Stage Play Spinoff

Stranger Things is getting a stage play spinoff according to a new report. Deadline says that Stephen Daldry will be helming the project. Sonia Friedman will be producing the project as well. 21 Laps is serving as associate producer too. This information comes from an extensive rundown of all the project that Matt and Ross Duffer have in the pipeline. Upside Down Pictures is now a thing and Netflix is providing a platform for all kinds of Stranger Things content. There's another spinoff coming up from the creators. A Stephen King adaptation is also on the docket. (That title will be based on The Talisman.) Also of note for Anime fans will be the Death Note live-action series. (It would seem that Netflix is anxious to get back to that well again.) So, there's a wave of Stranger Things content and more for everyone who loves the horror series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Bleach's New Trailer Readies Fans for the Anime's Big Comeback

Bleach is gearing up to make its major anime comeback later this year, and the newest trailer for the series is proving that the anime has not lost a step in the years it has been away! The original anime adaptation for Tite Kubo's original manga series was cut short before taking on the final arc from the manga. Fans have been asking to see the series return ever since, and it was finally confirmed that we would get to see the Thousand-Year Blood War arc get its official anime debut as part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of Bleach's original run.
COMICS
ComicBook

Solo Leveling Anime Shares First Synopsis and Staff Additions

Solo Leveling is finally getting an anime of its own, and the series has shared the first details for its staff and story synopsis ahead of its premiere next year! When fans have been previously asked about what series they want to see get an anime next, much of the conversation is dominated by massively popular manhwa franchises like Solo Leveling from Chugong, DUBU, and h-goon. While some manhwa series have had their fair shot at anime, Solo Leveling has been touted as one series that could potentially dominate in a way that the others were not able to during their runs.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Fans Think They've Spotted Terrigen in Show's Latest Episode

The first season of Ms. Marvel aired its penultimate episode on Wednesday, an action-packed series of events featuring Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) facing off against Najma and her villainous cronies. At one point in the climax of the episode, Najma and her sidekicks were turned into human-sized crystals, leading some to believe the Marvel Cinematic Universe stealthily introduced the Terrigen Mists.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Disney in Danger of Losing Exclusive Rights to Mickey Mouse

In less than two years, the first animated short featuring the character of Mickey Mouse will fall into the public domain, and Disney will no longer be able to prevent other artists or companies from using the character's likeness under U.S. copyright law. Of course, this assumes that nothing changes between now and January 1, 2024, when the character is currently scheduled to become public domain. In the past, Disney has lobbied aggressively to change copyright laws in order to benefit them and other corporations that hold copyrights nearing their natural expiration date. So far, it does not appear there are any major changes coming to U.S. copyright law -- and if not, it could signal a major change.
MOVIES

