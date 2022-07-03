ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion rights advocates march in Burlingame, say 4th of July holiday isn't worth celebrating

By Cornell Barnard
 3 days ago

On this Fourth of July weekend, many women in the Bay Area say they do not feel free after the Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion after nearly 50 years. On the Peninsula, abortion rights activists marched to voice their opposition.

One week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Burlingame parent Rachel Cyr organized this march and rally over the July 4 holiday weekend but she says there's nothing to celebrate.

"This is not Independence Day for me, I'm not an independent body anymore, this country is not free anymore," Cyr said.

"The Supreme Court ruling reminds me of the Taliban trying to drag women back to the 16th Century," said Burlingame Deputy Mayor Michael Brownrigg.

Iris Wilga from San Mateo made protest signs with her two daughters.

"Nobody's really for abortion, it's about what you do with your body. I want to make sure they have that choice," Wilga said.

VIDEO: Roe v. Wade decision can disproportionately impact Black, Latinx women, data shows

CDC data shows the outcome of the Roe v. Wade ruling will impact Black and Latinx women the most, putting them in a greater risk of death and poverty.

States like New York are making moves in the legislature to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution. But in Texas, the Texas Supreme Court blocked a lower court's order on Friday that allowed abortions to resume.

"I'm heartbroken for people of Texas and for all the states where it's now a no go," Cyr added.

Abortion rights remain intact in California but some warn that could change going forward.

"We must organize, donate and vote, we must not be silent," said San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan.

Comments / 4

agent-007
2d ago

Maybe some of these people should ask that basketball player on trial in Russia how she feels about the US and 4th of July now. .

Reply
3
guest
2d ago

If you don’t like America and celebrating the Fourth of July… please feel free to leave! Bet you libs would love North Korea or Iran!

Reply
2
