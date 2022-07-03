ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prices skyrocket for 4th of July menu staples

By David Welch
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Food prices for many Fourth of July menu staples have skyrocketed and those prices aren't expected to go down anytime soon.

Phil Lempert, Editor of Supermarketguru.com, told KCBS Radio that consumers are seeing food price increases bigger than what we've seen in over 40 years. "So just about everything that you're going to want to buy this year for your barbecue is going to cost you more," Lempert explained. "So, the rule of thumb is make sure you just buy what you need and don’t waste."

Lempert said if you really have your heart set on grilling consider scrutinizing which protein you cook over those coals.

"When you look at ground beef that has the biggest increase in price that's at that 36% from just a year ago," he explained. "If you're going to get boneless skinless chicken breast, or pork chops or pork and beans those price increases are over 30%."

Lempert added that he doesn't expect prices to drop anytime soon.

"Keep in mind that we are going to continue to see prices going up after the fourth of July for another 12 to 18 months," he said. "This is far from over."

