ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Freedom Hoops holds fireworks fundraiser to support after-school bball program

By Jordan Betts
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uhS5_0gTt60tV00

Alongside their families and mentors, Kansas City-area teens are selling fireworks over the 4th of July weekend in hopes of raising money for Freedom Hoops , their after-school basketball program.

"It's more a family than a basketball team to me," said Riley Jones, who plays with Freedom Hoops.

The program offers a place where inner-city kids can be themselves and play the sport they love.

"Freedom Hoops is a ministry that serves students through after-school basketball programs, coaching, mentoring, providing a space to be at and play basketball," said Christian Jones with Freedom Hoops.

Teens involved in the program say it's changing their lives.

"They teach me to go on the right path even when we give up on ourselves," said player Jay Green. "They push us to do our best at whatever we may do."

But to keep it running, money must be raised throughout the year. The organization is hoping people buy fireworks from them at their stand, despite the rise in cost .

"Everything is more expensive, but it's looking like we are having an okay year," Jones said.

While some may underestimate the influence an after-school program can have, the teens say they appreciate the outlet to express themselves and connect with mentors.

"They brighten up your day even if you are not expecting it," Green said. "You could be having the worst day ever, but you end up laughing, joking around, playing, coaches playing around."

The stand is located at 4001 Mission Road in Kansas City, Kansas. It is open until 10 p.m. Sunday and will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Thousands attend Star Spangled Spectacular in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands attended Overland’s Park Star Spangled Spectacular for concerts, food trucks, and a firework show. This is the first time that Overland Park was able to host the full festival in the past two years. The city did not host it in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, the event had fireworks, but no entertainment or food services.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, KS
Society
City
Green, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jones
kcur.org

'Hoping for a miracle' at Parade Park

One of the oldest Black housing cooperatives in the country is in trouble. Park Parade in Kansas City faces the possibility of foreclosure if a federal agency isn’t satisfied that enough progress is being made to fix up deteriorating conditions. As the Midwest Newsroom’s Steve Vockrodt reports, residents say they’re not clear about what’s going on.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted: Bobby Jefferson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 66-year-old Bobby J. Jefferson is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for sex offender registration violation. Jefferson is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County. He is known to use the following...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bball#Freedom Hoops
KSHB 41 Action News

LGBTQIA+ community sounds alarm entering post-Roe world

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States continues to move towards a post Roe world after the right to abortion was overturned by the Supreme Court. "This decision has sent shock waves through the legal community because the Supreme Court spent about 100 years developing a line of case law that said you have the right to privacy," Michelle Ewert, with the LGBTQ Bar Association of Greater Kansas City, said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy