Services announced for fallen Floyd County heroes

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the three law enforcement officers killed in a ambush-style shootout Thursday night.

According to Lt. Colonel Ross Shurtleff, PPD Deputy Chief, the arrangements are as follows:

Floyd County Deputy William Petry’s visitation is Sunday at 6 p.m. and again on Monday at from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin. Services for Petry will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg with burial following at the Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Arrangements for Prestonsburg Police Department Captain Ralph Frasure will begin with visitation at 6 p.m. Monday, July 4 at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin and will continue through Tuesday. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg with burial following at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Arrangements for Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 at the Tom’s Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Ivel, Kentucky continuing through Wednesday. The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg with burial following at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

“It is important to the families, it is important to law enforcement, it is important to this community that they continue to see the phenomenal outpouring of support that you have given us this far throughout the week ahead of us,” Shurtleff said.

Shurtleff also says he will be sending out a nationwide message with details for law enforcement response.

A candlelight vigil honoring Petry, Frasure and Chaffins will take place tonight, Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. at the Prestonsburg High School football field.

A memorial for K-9 Drago will be held on Friday evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.