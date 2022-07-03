ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Four-star South Warren football defensive back commits to Tennessee over Kentucky

By John Clay
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Kentucky lost a border war to Tennessee on Sunday as South Warren defensive back Cristian Conyer committed to the Volunteers over the Wildcats.

A 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback from Bowling Green, Conyer is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky in the class of 2023 by Rivals. He is ranked fourth in Kentucky by 247Sports. Rivals ranks Conyer as the 15th-best athlete in the nation.

Conyer is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and On3 recruiting. He has played both corner and wide receiver at South Warren, who beat Frederick Douglass 38-26 for the Class 5A state title.

He took official visits to Kentucky and Tennessee on June 17 and June 24, respectively.

Kentucky football recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow, who was attending his daughter’s wedding on Sunday, tweeted his reaction to Conyer’s commitment to the Vols.

“About to enjoy the biggest day of my life. We will see them dudes in a few months lol. Go Big Blue,” he posted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mci52_0gTt4NBN00
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops during a game against Tennessee at Kroger Field on Nov. 6, 2021. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

Before his commitment, Conyer told Volunteer Country that he had a close relationship with Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez.

“Me and Coach Martinez already talk on the phone a lot, so we already have an understanding,” Conyer said of what he would look for during his Tennessee visit. “So that official is going to be more about seeing how they can show me about why they want to get me to Knoxville, how they are around the team and how he will coach me.”

Before Conyer’s commitment, Tennessee was ranked 12th by 247Sports for its 2023 commitments.

UK is currently ranked 56th by 247Sports for the class of 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8XUq_0gTt4NBN00
South Warren’s Cristian Conyer (2) defends a pass attempt to Frederick Douglass wideout Dane Key during the Class 5A state championship game at Kroger Field on Dec. 5, 2021. Conyer committed to Tennessee while Key will be freshman at Kentucky this fall. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Never mind the skill stars, Kentucky football’s 2022 fate will be decided up front

With Chris Rodriguez’s status uncertain, Kentucky adds a potential replacement

A summer twist: Is there more anticipation for UK football than UK basketball?

Are you in or out on these Kentucky football topics for 2022?

