ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Police: Man shot was unarmed; officers feared he would fire

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fcfN_0gTt3s8l00
Fatal Police Shooting Ohio Protesters march along South High Street on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Akron, Ohio, calling for justice for Jayland Walker after he was fatally shot by Akron Police earlier in the week, following a vehicle and foot pursuit. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP) (Phil Masturzo)

AKRON, Ohio — (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of bullets, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said.

Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of Jayland Walker, 25. The mayor called the shooting “heartbreaking” while pleading for peace and patience from the community.

It was not yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved in the shooting, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds. An attorney for Walker's family said Walker was on the ground while officers continued to fire.

Demonstrators marched through the city and gathered in front of the Akron justice center after the video was released. NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement that Walker’s death "was murder. Point blank.”

Officers attempted to stop Walker's car early Monday for unspecified traffic and equipment violations, but less than a minute into a pursuit the sound of a shot was heard from the car and a transportation department camera captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash coming from the vehicle, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said. That changed the nature of the case from “a routine traffic stop to now a public safety issue," he said.

A few minutes later the car slowed and Walker emerged from the still-moving vehicle wearing a ski mask and fled on foot, police said. A handgun, a loaded magazine and a wedding ring were found on the seat and a casing consistent with the weapon was later found at the point where officers believed a shot came from the vehicle.

After an unsuccessful attempt to use stun devices, the foot chase continued to a parking lot, at which point a crescendo of bullets can be heard. Mylett said he has watched the video dozens of times and Walker's actions are hard to distinguish, but a still photo seems to show him “going down to his waist area" and another appears to show him turning toward an officer. He said a third picture “captures a forward motion of his arm."

“Each officer independent of each other related that they felt that Mr. Walker had turned and was motioning and moving into a firing position," he said.

Mylett said an officer firing at someone has to be “ready to explain why they did what they did, they need to be able to articulate what specific threats they were facing ... and they need to be held to account.” But he said he is withholding judgment on their actions until they give their statements, and he said the union president has told him that all are “fully cooperating” with the investigation.

Police said more than 60 wounds were found on Walker's body but further investigation will be needed to determine exactly how many rounds the eight officers fired and how many times Walker was hit. Officers provided aid, and one can be heard saying he still had a pulse, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Mylett said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost vowed a “complete, fair and expert investigation" and cautioned that “body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture."

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice in such cases.

Walker’s family is calling for accountability but also for peace, their lawyers said after the city released video of the shooting. One of the attorneys, Bobby DiCello, said police handcuffed Walker before trying to provide first aid.

“How it got to this with a pursuit is beyond me,” DiCello said, adding that Walker’s family doesn’t know why he fled from police. Walker was grieving the recent death of his fiancee, but his family had no indication of concern beyond that, DiCello said.

“He wasn’t a criminal,” DiCello said. “He obviously was in pain. He didn’t deserve to die.”

DiCello called the burst of police gunfire excessive and unreasonable. “I hope we remember that as Jayland ran across that parking lot, he was unarmed,” DiCello said. He said he doesn’t know whether the ring found near the gun belonged to Walker.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Victim shot overnight at apartment building on near East side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and paramedics responded to a shooting overnight that occurred on the outskirts of downtown Cleveland near the Tri-C campus. The shooting was reported on Central Avenue near East 28th Street before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Cleveland EMS, the male victim was taken to...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
cleveland19.com

25-year-old woman shot in the head in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head late Monday evening while inside her home, Akron police said. Officers said it appears an unknown person shot a gun nearby and the bullet went through the victim’s front window in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Blvd. just before midnight.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Person of interest sought in fatal Warrensville Heights shooting

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Warrensville Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a recent fatal shooting. According to Warrensville Heights Police Chief Wesley Haynes, Marcelous Sampson Tell was fatally shot at Floods Urban Seafood Lounge on Northfield Road in the early morning hours of Saturday. Haynes says Tell was shot by an unknown man at approximately 1:30 a.m.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder
cleveland19.com

Driver on the run after a fatal accident in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after killing a pedestrian Tuesday evening. Richmond Heights police said the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Highland Road near Trebisky Road. According to police, the victim has not yet been identified. Car parts left...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Fairview Park man accused of leaving racist messages on 2 businesses

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Fairview Park man is now charged with vandalizing two Fairview Park businesses in the past several weeks. On June 12, Michael Freshwater allegedly spray painted a racist message on a vacant business in Fairview Centre. And, on July 1, Freshwater allegedly spray painted...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy