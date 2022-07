SOS has announced the names of its 2022 SOS Strong ambassadors, as part of the SOS Strong Campaign. The SOS Strong Campaign features men from within the five-county service area who display leadership, community support and are dedicated to helping SOS stop domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and neglect. These men represent SOS by helping bring awareness to these important issues and by raising $1,000 each to support SOS programs.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO