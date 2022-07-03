ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man shot in SUV near Mass and Cass

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Mass and Cass shooting A man was shot several times in an SUV near Mass and Cass early Sunday.

BOSTON — A man was injured in a shooting near Mass and Cass early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on the Mass. Ave. Connector from I-93 South.

State Police said two SUVs were traveling toward Mass and Cass when one pulled up alongside the other, and a person inside fired several shots.

A 43-year-old Dorchester man was hit multiple times. His SUV veered off the road and crashed into a pole, State Police said.

The other occupants of the victim’s car ran from the scene. The suspect’s car continued onto Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The man brought himself to Boston Medical Center with gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Comments / 11

BeKindEnjoyLife
3d ago

I rode by Mass and Cass in the middle of the day. Nothing has changed!!

Reply
9
 

