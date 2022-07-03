Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur triumphs after epic set against Elise Mertens

Jelena Ostapenko has been fined $10,000 (£8,400) for "unsportsmanlike conduct" following her fourth-round defeat to Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon. The Latvian, French Open champion in 2017, knocked over her chair with a water bottle after the 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points. Ostapenko, 25,...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO