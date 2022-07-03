6-year-old Minnesota girl missing after mom’s apparent suicide

A 6-year-old girl is still missing Sunday after her mother was found dead by apparent suicide in their Minnesota home.

Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead Saturday and her daughter, Elle Ragin, was missing, according to the Northfield Police Department.

Officials have released few details, but said investigators believe Wade “may have been involved in her daughter’s disappearance.”

Police also did not disclose why they responded to Wade’s house Saturday.

Anyone with information on the young girl’s whereabouts or who has seen her or Wade in the last two weeks is asked to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or 911.

Elle is listed at 3′6″ and 45 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation.