ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

6-year-old Minnesota girl missing after mom’s apparent suicide

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A 6-year-old girl is still missing Sunday after her mother was found dead by apparent suicide in their Minnesota home.

Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead Saturday and her daughter, Elle Ragin, was missing, according to the Northfield Police Department.

Officials have released few details, but said investigators believe Wade “may have been involved in her daughter’s disappearance.”

Police also did not disclose why they responded to Wade’s house Saturday.

Anyone with information on the young girl’s whereabouts or who has seen her or Wade in the last two weeks is asked to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or 911.

Elle is listed at 3′6″ and 45 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Northfield, MN
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy