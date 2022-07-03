Connecticut Sun complete comeback victory over Washington Mystics in overtime

With the Connecticut Sun holding onto a three-point lead with less than a minute left in overtime against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, Jonquel Jones rose up and blocked Myshia Hines-Allen’s shot from behind.

The Sun were then held scoreless despite multiple chances on their ensuing possession and allowed Alysha Clark to score a layup at the other end. After DeWanna Bonner was fouled and made one of two free throws, Connecticut needed one more defensive stand with 8.9 seconds left.

Brionna Jones was ready for the task. As Natasha Cloud backed down Natisha Hiedeman, the Sun forward came over from the weakside and swatted away the shot, causing the home crowd and her teammates to erupt.

“You saw us over there, we was hype,” Courtney Williams said. That was a major play.”

The Connecticut Sun went on to defeat the Mystics 74-72 at Mohegan Sun Arena after securing another stop with 1.9 seconds left. They had trailed by as much as 17 points.

“I don’t know if there’s enough adjectives to describe the toughness, the grittiness that we had in the second half,” Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller said. “They stuck together. There is not a bunch of strategic adjustments. There was a want-to, a will-to and we just fought that entire second half. ... I really give them a lot of credit for sticking together and how hard we had to play to earn a win from way down, so proud of them.”

Alyssa Thomas finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, leading Connecticut in both scoring and rebounding while also adding two assists and two blocks. Williams added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Hiedeman had 14 points, five assists and five steals for the Sun.

Connecticut held Washington to 4 of 21 (19%) shooting on 3-point attempts.

The Sun (14-7) entered having lost three of their last four games, including a 71-63 loss to the Mystics (13-10) on the road on June 19. Miller said pregame that the first quarters had plagued his team during that stretch as it dug itself into a sizable deficit early. He was hoping to see more of a fight to earn stops on defense this time around.

Though it wasn’t as much as they’d been behind in some recent games, the Sun trailed 26-19 at the end of the first quarter. They allowed the Mystics to shoot 58.8% from the field, with Ariel Atkins leading the way with 12 points on perfect shooting. Atkins went on to finish with 18 points, four assists and four steals.

“We played more zone in the first quarter than we have — Washington executed through it,” Miller said. “We’ve got to get back to throwing the first punch and finding a way to have more successful first quarters and not them being reactive to being down.”

The Sun’s deficit continued to grow in the second quarter. They trailed 36-26 with under six minutes left in the period.

A few minutes later, still trailing, the Sun defense left Tianna Hawkins wide open on the wing for a 3-pointer. On the other end, Williams attempted a bounce pass to Brionna Jones, but it rolled down the court and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough sprinted after it for an easy fast-break layup. Miller called a timeout as his team suddenly found itself down 45-30 with under three minutes left in the quarter.

The Sun trailed 49-34 at halftime after allowing Mystics to shoot 56.3% from the field in the half. They also committed 11 turnovers in the half, though those mistakes only led to six points on the other end.

Washington extended its advantage to as much as 17 points in the third quarter. But with a little over four minutes left, Hiedeman drained a 3-pointer to make it a nine-point game. Following a timeout, Jonquel Jones made a layup to make it a 12-2 run for the Sun in a little over two minutes. She was called for her fourth foul shortly after, but with Brionna Jones subbed in her place the run continued. With a little over a minute left in the period, Connecticut had made it a five-point game.

The Sun entered the fourth quarter down 59-54. They held the Mystics to 10 points on 4 of 18 shooting in the third.

“I think the biggest thing was getting stops,” Thomas said. “Defensively we weren’t flowing like we needed to [in the first half]. But as you can see, when it came down to crunch time, we did what we needed to do and we had each other’s back.”

Connecticut made it a one-point game with a little over eight minutes left off a jump shot from Williams. But the Sun weren’t able to break through to take the lead until a little over five minutes remained.

Hiedeman sprinted toward the top of the arc and intercepted a pass from Mystics forward Shakira Austin intended for Clark. The Sun guard never slowed down as she sprinted down the floor to score a layup and bring the home crowd to its feet. She had just given her team its first lead since the opening minutes of the game.

“We’ve been there so many times when you fight back and you get it in three, get it in two, you get it in one and you never quite get over the hump to give yourself that energy,” Miller said. “And so to get an easy basket ... for our psyche it was so good because I don’t know what the exact number was, but it felt like at least five possessions that we had a chance to take the lead and didn’t.”

Sun forward Joyner Holmes imitated Stephen Curry’s popular “night night” celebratory move after that bucket, but the game was far from over. The two teams went back and forth trading blows from there.

Fouls became a deciding factor down the stretch. Jonquel Jones was called for her fifth foul and was nearly ejected for her sixth with under a minute left, to the displeasure of the home crowd, but the video review went Connecticut’s way.

With the score tied at 66-66, Williams signaled for a timeout and let out a roar after pulling down a defensive rebound. Connecticut had just come up with a huge defensive stop and would have possession with 5.2 seconds left. But Williams’ shot on the other end clanked off the rim and the buzzer sounded, sending the game to overtime where the Sun would secure the win.

Almost time for the All-Star break

Following Sunday’s win, the Sun have just one more game before the WNBA All-Star break. They will play the Dallas Wings on the road on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Three Connecticut players — Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones — were named All-Star selections. The All-Star Game is set for Sunday, July 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago; it will air on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET.

Jonquel Jones, voted a starter by fans, and Thomas will play on a team co-captained by Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, while Brionna Jones is on the opposing squad led by A’ja Wilson and Sylvia Fowles.