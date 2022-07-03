ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Killed in Arlington Heights Hit and Run Crash

By Darsha Philips
Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for the driver who hit a woman in a cross walk in Arlington Heights before fleeing the scene, leaving the woman behind. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver intially stopped the car, got out...

NBC Los Angeles

Three Killed in High-Speed Winnetka Crash Identified as Men in Their 20s

Three men in their 20s were identified Tuesday as the individuals killed in a high-speed crash in Winnetka that left six people hospitalized. Steve Orellana Jr., 22, of Reseda, Celestino Fuentes, 22, of Burbank, and Isaiah Sanchez, 23, of Northridge died at the scene in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 7-Year-Old Falls Out Of Moving Vehicle

A mother was arrested after her child allegedly fell out of a moving vehicle Saturday, and was fatally struck by several vehicles, CHP officials said in an update Wednesday. The 7-year-old victim is believed to have fallen out of a 1999 Lincoln Navigator on the northbound 5 Freeway near Weldon Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Woman wanted for attacking taco vendor in South Los Angeles arrested

A woman wanted for terrorizing a South Los Angeles taco vendor over the weekend was arrested Tuesday. Footage from the scene at "South Tacos Stand," located near Normandie and Slauson Avenues in the Harvard Park neighborhood, shows the woman, now identified as 30-year-old India Duerson, shouting at and hitting the vendor, pouring out barrels of juice and horchata, throwing food and spitting on everything she did not already trash. The vendor, Bertha Zuniga, said it happened after the woman claimed it had taken her and other workers too long to make a burrito she had ordered as they set up for the day.According to workers, it took police more than an hour to respond. Duerson was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. on suspicion of robbery. She was booked and held on $60,000 bail. As the investigation continues, officers are asking for anyone with any additional information to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247.This is far from the first act of violence directed towards street vendors in recent weeks, exemplified by video out of San Pedro in June, where a man shouted racial slurs at a tamale vendor. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 men followed, robbed at gunpoint in Beverly Grove: LAPD

Police are searching for three armed suspects who apparently followed and robbed three men in Beverly Grove early Wednesday morning. The incident was reported about 4:15 a.m. at a 76 gas station on Melrose Avenue near North Fairfax Avenue. The victims had gold chains, two wallets, two iPhones, a Louis Vuitton bag and a gold […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, another hospitalized in possible drug overdose in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is dead and another is being looked at for a possible drug overdose near Palisades Park in Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and California Avenue Tuesday evening. Police found two people lying down in that area.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Search underway in lake at SoFi Stadium for possible body

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Crews are responding to SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning in Inglewood on a report of a possible body in the lake. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a call just after 6 a.m. reporting someone who went into the nearby lake and did not come out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KFI AM 640

Man Mortally Wounded During Street Takeover in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 21-year-old man was killed early Monday while standing outside his vehicle during a street takeover in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. at Century Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to a police services representative at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA

