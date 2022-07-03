ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Goffin outlasts Tiafoe in marathon match to reach Wimbledon quarters

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Goffin reached his second Wimbledon quarterfinal after outlasting Francis Tiafoe in five sets. The Belgian won 7-6 (3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 on No. 2 Court in a...

Sportsnaut

Rafael Nadal reaches Wimbledon quarters for eighth time

Second-seeded Rafael Nadal booked a spot in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the eighth time by posting a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6) triumph over No. 21 seed Botic van de Zandschulp on Monday in London. Nadal committed half as many unforced errors as his opponent from the Netherlands — 17 to...
TENNIS
theScore

Nadal battles through pain, beats Fritz to reach Wimbledon semis

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wincing from abdominal pain, unable to ply his customary relentless style of tennis, Rafael Nadal worried that he might need to stop playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz. Up in the Centre Court stands, Nadal's father was waving his arms, motioning to the...
TENNIS
theScore

Rybakina beats Martic to reach Wimbledon quarters for 1st time

Elena Rybakina is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time after beating Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court. The 17th-seeded Rybakina broke in the final game of the first set and then again for a 4-2 lead in the second. She finished with 26 winners to 13 for her opponent.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Paul
The Independent

Open Championship looks set to deliver plenty of drama at St Andrews

It may be the only major in 2022 where a career grand slam is not on the line, but the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews is unlikely to be short on drama.Rory McIlroy was second at the Masters in pursuit of the victory he needs to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in winning all four major titles, while Jordan Spieth could only finish 34th in the US PGA Championship.Phil Mickelson fared even worse in the US Open at Brookline, missing the cut to bring a mercifully early end to a week dominated...
GOLF
theScore

Nadal unsure if he'll play Wimbledon semifinals due to abdominal injury

Rafael Nadal said it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be healthy enough to play Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon semifinals. Nadal had abdominal pain and needed a medical timeout in the second set of his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz. The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he...
TENNIS
theScore

Tiger: 'No way' I could have competed at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has shed some light on his absence at the U.S. Open last month. The 15-time major champion said he was in no condition to play at The Country Club and didn't want to risk missing next week's Open Championship at his beloved St. Andrews. "The plan was to...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
Fox News

Wimbledon champ rips Nick Kyrgios over outbursts during Stefanos Tsitsipas match: 'Just an absolute circus'

Nick Kyrgios received criticism from a one-time Wimbledon champion following the Australian tennis star’s heated match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in a four-set thriller during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships. During the match, Tsitsipas purposely hit a ball into the stands, expressing frustration with himself over dropping a set. Kyrgios complained Tsitsipas should’ve been defaulted for the outburst, leading to a short protest. He would receive a code violation for cussing.
TENNIS
The Spun

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

Nick Kyrgios has made plenty of headlines for his excellent play at Wimbledon. However, the latest headline isn't exactly a positive development. Kyrgios will appear in an Australian court next month because of an assault charge. His ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, alleges he grabbed her. If convicted, Kyrgios could face up...
TENNIS
theScore

Figueiredo: Latest UFC purse 'totally embarrassing'

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo isn't content with his recent earnings. Figueiredo took home a $150,000 purse for his unanimous decision win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 270 in January, in which he recaptured the 125-pound belt. "Guys fighting for the belt get paid around $500,000, and defending (champions) get...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic gets truth bomb from John McEnroe over poor start vs. Jack Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is currently in the middle of a tough match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. In fact, he has dropped the first two sets of this showdown with the 20-year-old Sinner, who is definitely exceeding expectations in this contest. At the same time, there are many tennis fans and observers out there who are being left bewildered by the surprising way Djokovic is being handled by Jannik.
TENNIS
theScore

Nadal overcomes 3rd-set jitters to advance at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Everything went smoothly for Rafael Nadal against Botic van de Zandschulp until it came time to close out their fourth-round match at Wimbledon. Serving for the win at 5-3 in the third set, Nadal was broken for the second time in the match, and he then failed to convert three straight match points when leading 6-3 in the ensuing tiebreaker.
TENNIS
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods: ‘No Physical Way to Play U.S. Open’

Tiger Woods skipped the physical grind of playing last month’s U.S. Open because he did not want to risk his chances of playing in next week’s 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Ireland’s Adare Manor Golf Club,...
GOLF
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal defeats Botic van de Zandschulp after Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep wins

Second seed Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on Monday by booking his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a commanding 6-4 6-2 7-6(6) win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.The All England Club, where the Spaniard has won two of his 22 majors, has been the least rewarding place for Nadal but he arrived this year having won the Australian and French Open titles back-to-back for the first time in his career.A third Wimbledon title and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns and a U.S. Open triumph would...
TENNIS

