Nashville, TN

Amazon Family Fun Zone returns to Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

By Olivia Michael
 3 days ago
Although the fireworks show doesn't officially start until Monday, the excitement kicked off at Walk of Fame Park. Families can enjoy bounce houses, live performances and arts and crafts, and the best part: it's all free.

"I mean we've been planning everything for six months, but it takes a few weeks to get everything set up, and it's a big undertaking — this entire event," said President of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., Deana Ivey.

While those 21 and older enjoyed Broadway, Nashville's youngest tourists enjoyed the Amazon Family Fun Zone . Last year, the Fun Zone was missing from the festivities.

"Well, last year was really a financial decision because, you know, we were just coming out of the pandemic," said Ivey. "So, this year we got a good sponsor out of Amazon and we were able to bring it back."

Nashville tourism officials said they're hoping to fill 28,000 hotel rooms this weekend.

"It's a really great event for this community, and it brings in visitors, which is one reason we do it — is to fill the hotel rooms and the restaurants and the attractions — but it's also for us to give back to Nashvillians," said Ivey.

There was something for everyone at Walk of Fame Park, drawing visitors like the Godsey family.

"We came down here just kind of a quick family trip, but we had this event circled as a great fun event for our kids, to bring them out here," said Nathan Godsey who traveled from Ohio with his wife and two boys.

While the boys look forward to the sound of fireworks, a different boom could be heard in the distance. Thunder and lightning forced organizers to pause the event as people took cover.

Shortly after, the fun was back on.

"I think it's more important than ever that we just come out and celebrate," said Ivey. "Celebrate this country and what we're all about, in a good way, and just be together and have a good time."

The Fun Zone will be open again on Monday, the Fourth of July, beginning at noon.

