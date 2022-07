NEW YORK -- A 3-year-old boy is dead after he fell out of a window from a high-rise building in East Harlem.Neighbors told CBS2's Thalia Perez they are all grieving with the family."It's heartbreaking to everybody," neighbor Nelson Ortega said. "It's something strong. My kids, I've got love for kids, OK? Your kid is my kid.""I'm grieving as well. I mean, I'm not sure who they are, but I mean, I feel like it's my own child as well," neighbor Ann Marie Vazquez said.Cellphone video shared by a neighbor captured first responders on the scene at the Taino Towers on...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO