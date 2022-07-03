90 Day Fiancé's Paul Staehle Speaks Out After He And Son Were Reported Missing Amid Custody Issues

(Image credit: TLC)

It’s been a while since 90 Day Fiancé’s Paul and Karine Staehle have been active within the franchise, but they’ve been in the spotlight plenty of times since their stints ended, due to social media drama and legal issues. It seems like things have escalated even further as of late, as Paul and his three-year-old son, Pierre, were reported missing amid custody issues the dad has been experiencing. On the heels of the alarming news, Paul took to social media to speak out and share his side of the story.

Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers first caught wind of the situation when Paul and Pierre appeared on a since-deleted bulletin posted by Missing People In America. Authorities told TMZ that the report was filed by Lousiville, Kentucky, CPS officials, who had already taken Paul’s 16-month-old son, Ethan, from his mother’s house. Paul posted about the situation on social media, calling the situation sad (via John Yates):

From Paul - As I reported earlier Paul’s children were taken from Paul, Karine, and Paul’s parents. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/2HC5bPiCLkJuly 2, 2022

Paul eventually responded to media outlets and said that he wasn’t missing but was on a work trip with his eldest son, Pierre. The 90 Day alum stated that he's been traveling through Pennsylvania and Florida in search of work since early June and that he took Pierre with him because his son suffers from separation anxiety. Paul added that he intends to return to Louisville as soon as possible and that he hopes he himself or his parents can legally regain custody of his children soon.

As for Karine, it appears that she hasn't been with Paul since at least January 2022. Karine, or possibly someone speaking on her behalf based on the wording, addressed the issues in a since-expired post from her Instagram Stories (via John Yates). The statement expressed that she's currently doing everything the law guided her to do in the situation and would speak more about it on social media at a later date.

As of this writing, specific information regarding what led CPS to take the couple’s children from their custody has not been made public. But fans are well aware of the number of troubling and surprising things that Paul and Karine have posted about each other in recent years. Paul once accused her of trying to kill him by putting glass in his food, and Karine alleged in past police reports that her former partner sexually assaulted her.

Given their legal troubles, it feels more than likely neither Paul nor Karine will return to 90 Day Fiancé for another season. Hopefully, the two will continue to comply with law enforcement, and this troubling situation will be resolved in way that guarantees everyone’s safety and well-being.

