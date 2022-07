USC football has always had a national reach in recruiting, but come 2024, the Trojan logo will be seen annually on the field coast-to-coast. In two years, USC will move from the Pac-12 to what is currently known as the B1G Ten. That transition will have its advantages and disadvantages, although the pros appear to greatly outweighs the cons according to West Coast recruiting experts.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO