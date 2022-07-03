ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Teen girl injured in shooting in West Long Beach, police say

By Anthony Pignataro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A teenage girl was injured in a shooting in West Long Beach on Sunday morning, authorities say.

The shooting occurred near the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene at approximately 11:45 a.m., they located a 16-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, according to a police spokesperson.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she is currently in stable condition, according to the LBPD.

Officers located evidence, including casings, that indicated a shooting had occurred, according to police.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and there is no suspect information, police said. An  investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information about the victim and the investigation from the LBPD.

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting in Wrigley

