A 30-year-old Glen Allen man is dead after being struck by at least one vehicle in Eastern Henrico early Tuesday morning. The victim, identified by Henrico Police as Brandon Fleming, was struck in the 1100 block of Oakland Road by a driver who called 911 after hitting Fleming, who was lying in the roadway at the time. That driver, who remained at the scene and cooperated with police, told officials that he was unable to avoid striking Fleming. Police believe another vehicle also may have struck Fleming, however, and said they are looking for a white 2016-2018 Chevrolet Malibu that likely has lower front-end damage including to the bumper and radiator areas.

GLEN ALLEN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO