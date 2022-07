A drug raid on a Springfield home has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics, along with a stolen gun and thousands of dollars in cash. Springfield police executed a warrant in the 24-hundred block of South Lowell last Thursday. During the search, officers confiscated more than 11-hundred grams of cannabis, along with cocaine and ecstasy pills. They also found nearly $7,200 in U.S. currency and a stolen 9mm handgun.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO