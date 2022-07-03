Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An article about yoga said: “A report by the British Medical Journal in 2020 found 87% of UK practitioners were women and 91% were white.” To clarify, the report appeared in BMJ Open, and the figures relate to those who completed the survey on which the report was based, rather than representing the findings of the survey itself (‘Bendy and blonde’: Women of colour fight racism in yoga classes, 21 June, p23).

This caption was amended on 1 July 2022; the photo shows pied avocets, not American avocets as an earlier version said.

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

