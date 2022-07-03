Thousands flock to Kensico Dam Plaza in anticipation of July 4 fireworks show

Families throughout the Hudson Valley flocked to the Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla ahead of Sunday night's fireworks.

Parents and kids arrived early enough to secure a spot to watch the show.

Fourth of July revelers say the day's weather is perfect and they look forward to seeing the night sky light ups.

Admission is free. Live music starts at 7 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

