Power & Politics Full Show: Primary day roundup - Hochul vs. Zeldin, Hudson Valley races

US Marshals hunting for fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong are investigating a potential sighting at a remote upstate New York camping ground.A camper told Fox News they had seen Ms Armstrong, who is suspected of murdering professional cyclist and love rival Moriah Wilson in May, at the Camp Haven compound in Livingston Manor about a month ago.“She was [here] a while back,” he told the news site. “Right before the whole thing blew up.”The witness said Ms Armstrong’s sister Christine had also been staying at the campground and had been interviewed by US Marshals and other law enforcement. The compound...

