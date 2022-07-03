ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislation to Restrict Use of Fireworks in Pa. Heads to Governor

Cover picture for the articleA bill looking to restrict the use of fireworks in Pennsylvania is moving forward in Harrisburg. The Republican-controlled senate...

Bill White
3d ago

why didn't they ban them completely because no one has any commonsense. tired of people starting fires and property damage from these fireworks.

Bill Shula
3d ago

Is this the only thing these dumbasses have to worry about on July 3rd. Too bad these dumbasses can't pass a budget!

Bean
2d ago

The legislature can give themselves a raise but can't pass a budget. They are overpaid, underworked, and is one of the largest legislatures in the country.

