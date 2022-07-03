ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island: How long does Casa Amor last?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Love Island fans are rejoicing now that Casa Amor has made a return to the reality series.

Each year, viewers of the ITV2 reality show look forward to the introduction of the second villa that marks the halfway point.

The twist sees the contestants – divided by gender – separated from their other halves and put into a separate villa where they mix with a new load of singles who will undoubtedly stir up trouble between the existing couples.

The same also occurs in the original villa for the other islanders.

How long does Casa Amor last on Love Island 2022?

Casa Amor typically lasts for four to five days. While there, the contestants proceed to get to know the new singles before choosing whether or not they will stick with their partner or couple up with someone new when they return to the villa.

Casa Amor has historically been responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments. In 2021, it led to the dissolution of Millie and Liam’s relationship. However, they ultimately patched things up and won the series.

The return of Casa Amor was announced during the episode on Thursday 30 June. It was teased that Casa Amor would begin the following night, Friday 1 July.

Find the new girl contestants here and the new boy contestants here .

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.

