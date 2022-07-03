ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Last Briton standing Cameron Norrie growing comfortable with Wimbledon pressure

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRQjb_0gTsz1vR00

Cameron Norrie is proud of the way he has handled home expectations after surging through to a first grand slam quarter-final at Wimbledon .

Heather Watson ’s defeat on Centre Court earlier on Sunday had left Norrie in the increasingly familiar situation of being the last Briton standing and looking to break new ground having made it past the third round for the first time.

He did so with aplomb, producing his best performance of the fortnight so far to defeat American 30th seed Tommy Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4 and set up another very winnable match against David Goffin .

“Obviously a great day,” said Norrie, who is only the fifth British man to make the last eight in singles here in the Open era.

“It’s an especially huge match for me and for him, as well. To play the way I did and to handle the occasion, I felt really comfortable the way I was hitting the ball this morning. Definitely more comfortable than my other matches.

“It was good to get through that one in the fashion that I did. I was up the whole match, which definitely helped.”

The 26-year-old, seeded ninth after a tremendous 18 months, had to come from two sets to one down to beat Jaume Munar in the second round but has been rock solid in victories over Steve Johnson and Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeLRQ_0gTsz1vR00

Asked about carrying the torch alone, Norrie said: “I’ll take it. At the beginning of the tournament, you guys were asking me, ‘You’re British number one, you got a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations on your shoulders’. For me to play the way that I did in all my matches so far means a lot.

“Unfortunately I’m the last one standing. But I think it’s even more reason for everyone to get behind me. The atmosphere was great today and definitely helped me get over the line there.

“Especially on that last game, I was obviously pretty nervous. I was serving for my first quarter-final of a slam. I wanted to get it done there.”

Norrie is known for his consistency and relentless athleticism but his forehand was the key weapon here from the moment he drilled a pass down the line on the first point.

Paul, also looking to reach his first slam quarter-final, will probably have nightmares about that shot, with Norrie using it time and again to take control in rallies.

While it is not quite in Rafael Nadal territory yet, Norrie feels it is a barometer in his game, saying: “I really feel when I’m hitting the forehand line well, like I was doing today, it’s a sign I’m playing well and I’m confident. It feels good to hit it and strike it the way I did today.”

The passing shot helped Norrie to a break in the opening game, and he took control in each set early on while saving six of the seven break points he faced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lv3Rc_0gTsz1vR00

The only blip came when he tightened up a little serving for the second set but Paul threw in his worst service game of the match to give Norrie another chance, and the ninth seed took full advantage.

Goffin is a high-class opponent at his best having been a top-10 player and now a four-time slam quarter-finalist, but he has been badly affected by injuries recently.

Norrie is certainly not ready to end his Wimbledon adventure yet, saying: “It’s great to be through to the quarters. But no reason to be satisfied. I want to keep pushing.

“I’m looking forward to the next match. Another challenge. Very experienced player. There’s still a long way to go, but pretty nice to tick the box making the quarters.

“I feel like I’m improving and my level is getting better. Definitely a little bit more calm in the bigger matches. It’s nice to do it that way round.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejected family’s pleas to quit Taylor Fritz match due to injury

Rafael Nadal rejected pleas from his father and sister to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Taylor Fritz after suffering from abdominal pain. The 36-year-old, who played on to claim a stunning victory in over four hours, said he does not know if he will be fit enough to play against Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Friday. “I can’t give you a clear answer,” he said.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal ignored pleas to pull out before his brilliant Wimbledon comeback

Rafael Nadal defied his family’s wishes by battling through injury to record a remarkable five-set victory over Taylor Fritz – but gave no guarantees he will take to Centre Court for his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.Nadal came into the match with an abdominal problem and looked set to retire at a couple of moments but somehow recovered to claim a 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (4) victory after four hours and 20 minutes.The Spaniard’s father Sebastian gestured to his son to call it a day when he went off for treatment midway through the second set, and Nadal shook his...
TENNIS
The Independent

This start is so important – Sarina Wiegman satisfied after England win opener

England boss Sarina Wiegman described the winning start to Euro 2022 as important while stressing her side can perform better after the Lionesses opened their home campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria.Beth Mead’s 16th-minute finish proved the only goal of the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, which had a competition-record crowd of 68,871 in attendance.Wiegman said in her post-match press conference: “It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives such a boost to the team and the crowd.“We had some very good moments in the game, we created a lot of chances and we should...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Tommy Paul
The Independent

England’s comeback kid Fran Kirby once again provides spark in Euro 2022 curtain-raiser

The comeback kid is back once again and, not for the first time, she has had to fight to get here. Arguably the most naturally-gifted English player of her generation, there was every chance that Fran Kirby would watch a Women’s Euros played in her own country from home. The Chelsea playmaker was not even thinking about playing at this tournament only a few months ago. Back then, even taking the dog for a walk was too overwhelming for her.
WORLD
The Independent

England vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2022 result, final score and reaction as Beth Mead wins it for Lionesses

Hosts England made a winning start to their Euro 2022 campaign by beating Austria 1-0 in front of a tournament record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford.Beth Mead grabbed the decisive goal in the 16th minute for the Lionesses and although Sarina Wiegman’s team struggled to create clear-cut chances, they will be delighted with the three points.Austria were on the back foot for much of the game but came close to a leveller in the 78th as England goalkeeper Mary Earps did well to keep out a curling effort from Barbara Dunst.England’s other Group A rivals, Northern Ireland and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy