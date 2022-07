The Houston Astros walked it off against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep, and that wasn’t even the biggest story from the game. Led by starter Framber Valdez’s career-high 13 strikeouts, the Astros tallied 20 strikeouts in nine innings to tie the MLB record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game. It breaks their previous franchise record of 18 set in 1964. But this is more about the Angels than the Astros.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO