Richmond Road Runners Cul-de-Sac 5k series returns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Road Runners Club Cul-de-Sac 5k series returns to Wyndham for its 20th year.

Participants can choose to either take part in person or virtually. The in-person races will take place at Shady Grove Elementary School in Henrico County and will take place on:

Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m.

Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m.

Monday, July 18, at 7 p.m.

Virtual racers can run anytime between July 4 and July 18 and submit their times online.

Registration fees for the series are $30 for RRRC members and $55 for non-members. Both registrations also require an extra processing fee.

Runners must be eight years of age or older to participate in the series.

For more information, visit this website here .

