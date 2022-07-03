Richmond Road Runners Cul-de-Sac 5k series returns
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Road Runners Club Cul-de-Sac 5k series returns to Wyndham for its 20th year.
Participants can choose to either take part in person or virtually. The in-person races will take place at Shady Grove Elementary School in Henrico County and will take place on:
- Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m.
- Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m.
- Monday, July 18, at 7 p.m.
Virtual racers can run anytime between July 4 and July 18 and submit their times online.
Registration fees for the series are $30 for RRRC members and $55 for non-members. Both registrations also require an extra processing fee.
Runners must be eight years of age or older to participate in the series.
For more information, visit this website here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0