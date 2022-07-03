ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Richmond Road Runners Cul-de-Sac 5k series returns

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azOgS_0gTsyhkn00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Road Runners Club Cul-de-Sac 5k series returns to Wyndham for its 20th year.

Participants can choose to either take part in person or virtually. The in-person races will take place at Shady Grove Elementary School in Henrico County and will take place on:

  • Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m.
  • Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m.
  • Monday, July 18, at 7 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wbx7s_0gTsyhkn00
(Courtesy of Richmond Road Runners Club)
Virtual racers can run anytime between July 4 and July 18 and submit their times online.

Registration fees for the series are $30 for RRRC members and $55 for non-members. Both registrations also require an extra processing fee.

Runners must be eight years of age or older to participate in the series.

For more information, visit this website here .

NBC12

RVA Duck Race returning to Brown’s Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A favorite Richmond event is returning to Brown’s Island this summer, along with a chance to win $10,000. The Autism Society of Central Virginia is hosting the RVA Duck Race, in conjunction with a brand-new Festival of Inclusion, on Aug. 20. This is the first time the Duck Race has been held in a decade.
RICHMOND, VA
wmar2news

Daughter of Blue Jays coach dies in Virginia tubing accident

RICHMOND, Va. — Wildlife authorities in Virginia say the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a tubing accident in Richmond on Saturday. Glen Allen High school student Julia Budzinski was killed while tubing in the James River Saturday when she came into...
