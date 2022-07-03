YCQM: July 3, 2022

Anne Watson, currently serving as the mayor of Montpelier, is running for the Vermont Senate to represent the Washington Senate District in the 2022 Democratic primary election, to be held on August 9. This announcement comes shortly after current Washington County Senator, Anthony Pollina, made it known publicly that he will not seek reelection. Watson has been endorsed by Pollina, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, and Rights and Democracy. She is a physics, engineering, and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she is a union member and has taught for the past 17 years. She has served as Montpelier’s mayor for the past five years and prior to that was on the city council for five and a half years.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 16 HOURS AGO