Burlington, VT

YCQM: July 3, 2022

By WCAX News Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” staffing challenges at the...

WCAX

Lucky raccoon saved from Vermont storm drain

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of alert passersby and a quick-thinking highway foreman helped a raccoon stuck in a Vermont storm drain make his escape on Tuesday. Check out the pictures from the Berlin Police Department!. They say the little guy got himself in quite a predicament, trapped by...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Taxi driver accused of holding passengers against their will

SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont taxi driver held six of his passengers against their will. Vermont State Police say Marvin Morley, 59, of Ferrisburgh, was driving the passengers in the town of Salisbury early Tuesday morning when he unlawfully restrained them against their will. Morley is due...
SALISBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont community eager to learn more about Powerball winner

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Nearly a week after a history-making lottery jackpot for Vermont — the first time a winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state — the newest multi-millionaire still hasn’t come forward. "It’s a mystery — everybody wants to know," said Julie Mitchell, a...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont Powerball jackpot winner still hasn’t come forward

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A week after winning the $336M Powerball Jackpot in Middlebury, the lucky winner has yet to step forward. “Either they’re being thoughtful or they’re looking for it,” speculated Jack Kane of Burlington. For the first time ever, the winning ticket for the Powerball...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Massachusetts man sentenced for Rutland drug trafficking

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to more than a year and a half in prison for trafficking drugs in the Rutland area. Federal authorities say Justin Zayas-Sanchez, 22, was sentenced Friday in Burlington to serve 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Anne Watson runs for Vermont Senate

Anne Watson, currently serving as the mayor of Montpelier, is running for the Vermont Senate to represent the Washington Senate District in the 2022 Democratic primary election, to be held on August 9. This announcement comes shortly after current Washington County Senator, Anthony Pollina, made it known publicly that he will not seek reelection. Watson has been endorsed by Pollina, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, and Rights and Democracy. She is a physics, engineering, and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she is a union member and has taught for the past 17 years. She has served as Montpelier’s mayor for the past five years and prior to that was on the city council for five and a half years.
MONTPELIER, VT
The Valley Reporter

Vermont state Senate candidate Jeremy Hansen

Jeremy Hansen, a computer science professor at Norwich University, the founder and former chair of CVFiber and the former vice chair of the Berlin Select Board has announced his candidacy for the state Senate district serving Washington County, Braintree, Orange, and Stowe. “My three central campaign themes are housing, universal...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

2 detained in St. Johnsbury shooting that left man seriously injured

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have detained two people they believe are responsible for a shooting in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened at the Maplefields on Route 2 just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say two men were in the parking lot of the Maplefields in separate cars when one shot at the other. They say Nathan Smires, 36, of Barnet, was sent to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

In the Swim: Orders Are Flowing in to Vermont Pool Companies

Vermont has a lot more backyard ponds than swimming pools. Or so it looked to surveyor Jack Milbank on a pre-pandemic glider ride over the town of Stowe. That appears to be changing. In the past two and a half years, more splashes of blue — in some cases, classic aqua — have been added to the Green Mountain State landscape. Milbank has worked on five pool projects, which for him, he said, is "a lot." Nationally, pool builders have been flooded with orders — a trend that's in line with the overall home improvement surge that started in 2020.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Police detain two persons of interest in Saint Johnsbury shooting

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police have detained two persons of interest during their investigation into a shooting in Saint Johnsbury that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Troopers detained the two individuals, whose identities have not been released, after executing a search warrant on Wednesday afternoon at...
WCAX

UVM Medical Center nurses voting on new contract

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nurses at Vermont’s largest hospital are voting on a new labor contract. The union says it struck a deal just before midnight with the UVM Medical Center. They say the two-year deal includes bonuses for shift differentials and being on call. Voting starts online at...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. regulators file charges against Walgreens

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont regulators have filed charges against Walgreens over allegations that many of the chain’s stores have created unsafe work environments for both pharmacists and patients. The charges brought last month by Vermont’s Office of Professional Regulation cite 70 different violations at 32 locations and ask...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police search for burglar who broke into Waterbury solar business

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are looking for the burglar who broke into a Waterbury solar business early Monday. It happened at SunCommon on Route 2. The Vermont State Police say about $1,600 worth of equipment was stolen including drills, impact drivers and cutting implements. The burglar was captured on...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

New exhibit spotlights Vt. farmer who revolutionized globe-making in US

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit spotlights a 19th-century Vermont farmer credited with being the first maker of globes in the United States. “This is our 1810 James Wilson globe,” explained Amanda Kay Gustin, director of collection and access at the Vermont Historical Society. “It is among the very, very, very first James Wilson ever made.”
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Motorcycle crashes on Vermont roads

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, there were two crashes involving motorcycles over the weekend that left people injured. One happened Sunday afternoon in Warren at the intersection of Route 100 and Powderhound Rd. Police say two bikers drove into the northbound lane...
WARREN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Barnet man shot, 2 taken into custody in Lyndon

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 36-year-old man from Barnet was shot last night at the Maplefields in St. Johnsbury, and police say two people are in custody. Authorities executed a search warrant this afternoon at 1241 Mathewson Hill Road in Lyndon. Two individuals at the home have been detained and...
BARNET, VT
WCAX

Poultney man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say an alleged drug dealer from Poultney has run out of luck. A federal grand jury charged Javon Wright, aka “Ace,” 37, with five counts of distributing fentanyl and cocaine base in May and June in Rutland County. Police arrested Wright on June...
POULTNEY, VT
WCAX

Vermont seniors struggle to find Medicaid beds in care facilities

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington assisted-living facility is closing several of its units for renovations. The changes will displace 16 seniors. But the situation is raising larger questions about how Vermont supports and funds elder care. Shelley Spinner’s mother-in-law, Sylvia, has lived at Gazebo Senior Living in...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

