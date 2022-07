LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The West End School was gifted new lawn care equipment Wednesday that will try to help keep Louisville’s air clean. The Lawn Care for Cleaner Air Community Equipment Grant awards a package of professional-powered electric lawn to non-profit organizations. The grant allows the organization to advance their sustainability goals while expanding and encouraging the use of cleaner and more sustainable equipment throughout the community, according to the release.

