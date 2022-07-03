ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesnee, SC

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Chesnee

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqULk_0gTsy2qN00

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured in a Chesnee shooting Saturday night.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Emory Road at 10:37 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw one person had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

1 hospitalized after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at 4:17 p.m. on a Nissan SUV near the intersection of US Highway 221 and Cannan Road.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died following a crash early Wednesday morning in Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:01 a.m. on US 25 near Matrix Parkway. Troopers said the driver of an Acura sedan traveled off the right side...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Chesnee, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Chesnee, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Greenville man arrested after woman found in abandoned home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday after a woman’s body was found in an abandoned home in Greenville. The Greenville Police Department charged Ricky Dick McCullough, 63, of Greenville, with the murder of Susan Elaine Donald, 69, of Greenville. He is also being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Police said McCullough […]
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in fatal Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Monday after driving off of an Upstate highway, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened on Highway 25 near Kermit Watson Blvd. around 8:05 a.m. Monday morning. The driver of a 2007 Toyota was...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family remembers Upstate mom two years after Lavish Lounge shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week marks two years since a deadly shooting at Lavish Lounge. 23-year-old mom, Mykala Bell, and beloved security guard, Clarence Johnson, were gunned down inside the Greenville County nightclub. On Tuesday night, Bell’s family held a graveside vigil to remember her life. It’s...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Man killed in shooting in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 3:55 a.m. on Eichelberger Road in Gray Court. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tyrin...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Victim in fatal weekend shooting identified

The victim in a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate has now been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 31 year old Joshua Matthew Garrett of Greenville was shot and killed Saturday night, in the Poe Mill area of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigating into fatal shooting in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that agents are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Monday. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened near Eichelberger Road. They identified the victim as 37-year-old Tyrin Pulley from Laurens County. Officials didn’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Coroner: South Carolina man drowns after helping swimmer in distress

A man who helped another person swim to safety at an South Carolina lake on July 4 became a drowning victim, himself, according to the coroner. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Michael Criswell, 38, of Greenville, was wading with friends Monday at Stamp Creek Landing on Lake Keowee when another person became distressed.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Demonstrator accused of grabbing officer by throat in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday night for assaulting a police officer during a Fourth of July celebration in downtown Asheville. The Asheville Police Department charged David Paul Erickson, 64, with assault by strangulation, simple assault, assault of a government employee, resisting a public officer and damage to property. Police said around […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

12-year-old in Anderson ran away on 4th of July, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for help in finding a 12-year-old who ran away on the 4th of July. Szkode Blanding was last seen at 401 South Main Street wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts, according to police. Anyone with information...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver killed in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Fourth of July, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the area of the 10 thousand block of Augusta Road in Belton, England said.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy