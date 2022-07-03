1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Chesnee
CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured in a Chesnee shooting Saturday night.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Emory Road at 10:37 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw one person had been shot. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Deputies said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
