Cabarrus County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kershaw, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Kershaw; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER...NORTH CENTRAL RICHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winnsboro, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Winnsboro, Fairfield County Airport, Monticello, Lake Wateree State Park, Blythewood, Ridgeway, Lebanon Fire Station, Mitford, Fairfield County Detention Center, Rion, Winnsboro Mills, Fairfield Elementary School, Smallwood and White Oak. This includes Interstate 77 between mile markers 26 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Target Area: Anson; Richmond; Scotland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Scotland, southeastern Anson and south central Richmond Counties through 915 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Chesterfield to Chavistown to 6 miles north of Mont Clare. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Hamlet, Dobbins Heights, Gibson, Morven, McFarlan, Diggs and East Rockingham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR UNION COUNTY At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monroe, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Monroe, Unionville, Wesley Chapel, Wingate, Waxhaw, Marshville, Mineral Springs, Sturdivants, Trinity and New Salem. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
UNION COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinnacle to near East Bend to Yadkinville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville and Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fairfield, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. In hilly terrain flood waters moves swiftly over roadways which can sweep away vehicles. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Fairfield; Lancaster FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Fairfield, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry and Richland. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newberry, Winnsboro, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Prosperity, Monticello, Blair, Jenkinsville, Fairfield County Airport, Newberry College, Newberry County Airport, Little Mountain, Pomaria, Peak, US-176 and SC-34 Crossroads, Mid-Carolina High School, Lebanon Fire Station, Enoree Ranger District Office, Rion, Fairfield Elementary School and Fairfield County Detention Center. Creeks in the area that will continue to receive additional rainfall include; Stitt Branch, Gladney Branch, Bush River, Jackson Creek, Pattersons Creek and Little River. - This includes the following highways Interstate 77 between mile markers 36 and 49. Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 89. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

