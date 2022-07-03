Fourth of July 2022: How, When to Watch Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Besides being one heck of an actor, Blue Bloods star Steve Schirripa is known for loving his adorable dog Willie Boy. In fact, you will see both of them share screen time on his own Instagram account. That would be Steve’s account. He hasn’t done one yet for Willie Boy as far as we know. In this recent clip, Schirripa, who plays Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS drama, chats it up with his pooch. He mentions him and Wilie Boy listening to a classic soulful song that brings back plenty of memories for people. Take a few seconds and check this video out from him on Long Beach Island.

PETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO