Fourth of July 2022: How, When to Watch Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Season nine of Chicago PD ended on a sour note for District 21’s Investigative Unit. Aside from their successful drug seizure, executed by officers Kevin Atwater, Kim Burgess, and Adam Ruzek during the finale, Chicago PD concluded its latest season with a major character death. Unfortunately for fans, we didn’t get too many details regarding what we might expect when the show returns afterward. As such, the crime drama’s audience members are sharing their predictions on social media as to what special events might take place when Chicago PD airs its milestone 200th episode. See what they had to say below.
