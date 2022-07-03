ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Viral TikTok Trend Has Minions Fans Seeing The Movie In Suits, And Universal Responded

By Carlie Hoke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipcET_0gTsw46t00
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Young people are headed to theaters en masse for one 2022 new release film in a pretty weird way. With over a decade of time having passed since the original release of Despicable Me, members of Gen Z who were the original targets of the franchise are showing up to the new origin film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, in full suits as part of a viral TikTok trend. And Universal while has responded, some theaters aren't happy.

The Minions franchise has spanned a good portion of Gen Z’s childhood years, and many young people in that age group are showing up in style to see Minions: The Rise of Gru. In a viral TikTok challenge, large groups of friends are flocking to theaters in full suits to see the film, and it’s quite the sight to behold. Check out one TikTok, where dozens of young adults can be seen meeting up to watch them film:

@bill.hirst (opens in new tab)

♬ original sound - billh (opens in new tab)

Honestly, it looks like what I would imagine a cult meeting would look like if it were held after prom night. Universal seems to dig the look, though, because they responded with a "job well done" via their Twitter account. Here is their loving message of appreciation:

There's a pretty great reason for Universal to be thrilled with this interesting development. Minions: The Rise of Gru is killing it at the box office, and while the film is targeted toward children (and also, interestingly enough, fans of The Office), it’s making a killing off of former kids as well.

As happy as the studio is, some theater managers are evidently less thrilled with the themed display. One TikToker who participated in the trend actually got kicked out of the theater after police were called. Check out the video below, where people in suits can be seen moshing at the front of a theater:

@skydivingaubrey (opens in new tab)

♬ Ï CÖUNT MONEË - Twïzz (opens in new tab)

They weren’t the only participating group of moviegoers who were kicked out of the film, as another TikTok shows a large group of suit clad theater patrons getting kicked out by a theater manager. Check it out:

@anikets520 (opens in new tab)

♬ Universal Fanfare - The Minions (opens in new tab)

I find it hard to believe that a group of people who can pull off a single file line like that could get so unruly, but the TikToker did have his phone out recording a film, so who knows! It’s safe to say that some theater managers are totally over the trend, though, with one even posting a warning that they will not be admitting anyone in “formal attire” to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru:

Minions: the Rise of Gru seems to be what you’d expect from a Minions movie, just with some serious audience participation. Whether that’s a good or bad thing kind of depends on how well you can take a joke and how peaceful you like your theater experience. For those who want to avoid the suit-clad Minions Stans all together, you may just want to grab a Peacock subscription and rewatch the Minions franchise while you wait for the newest film to drop on the streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minions#Tiktok#Gen Z S Childhood#The Office
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics hate it, audiences don’t like it, yet somehow this movie is #1 on Netflix

The daily Top 10 lists of content that Netflix maintains inside its family of web and mobile apps offer a fun way to keep tabs on what’s popular and trending on the service at any given moment. But the ranking of titles you often find therein is a curious thing to behold. Take, for example, the newly released Interceptor, the top-ranked Netflix original movie in the US as of the time of this writing.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Minions: The Rise of Gru Sparks Weird TikTok Trend Where Teens Dress in Suits at the Movies

Big groups of young men in tuxedos have been showing up at movie theaters around the world to see Minions: The Rise of Gru in the latest trend to emerge from TikTok. Videos on the lip-syncing social media platform show teens taking part in the “Gentleminions” craze sporting dark suits and coordinating hand gestures while watching the hotly anticipated kids movie. Not every movie theater appears to see the funny side. One Twitter user shared a notice purportedly displayed in a British theater saying they would refuse entry to “any group of guests in formal attire” due to “disturbances” related to the trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Universal Studios Park Closing Beloved Attraction

Universal Studios Orlando (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report sees on average over 7.5 million patrons annually. Just 36 miles away Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report sees on average close to 19 million annually. Disappointing that number of fans can be devastating.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Headed to a Disney Theme Park? You May Not Like This

A lot of people planning a trip to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme park look for that mythical time on the calendar when Disney World and Disneyland won't be quite as crowded. The reality is that such a period does not really exist, at least in way you can plan for.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
124K+
Followers
34K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy