ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russian scientist Kolker held in spy probe dies of cancer

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA terminally ill Russian physicist who was arrested in Siberia on suspicion of treason has died in custody after being flown to Moscow. Federal Security Service (FSB) officers took Dmitry Kolker, 54, from...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kolker
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Treason#Lefortovo Prison#Moscow#Russian#Federal Security Service#Chinese#Reuters
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ukraine army releases bizarre propaganda video thanking Australia for its help stopping Russian 'pests' ... featuring Steve Irwin, Kylie Minogue and Shane Warne

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has paid tribute to Australia's military assistance with a bizarre video celebrating some of our national treasures in a heartwarming message. Australia was one of the first countries to provide combat vehicle and economic support when Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February. As war-torn Ukraine...
WORLD
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy