Police attempted to pull over a driver for not having a visible license plate at 1:25 a.m. June 13. The driver failed to pull over immediately and when he did stop, a rear seat passenger was reportedly seen pulling what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband. The officer ordered the driver and his passengers out of the car at gunpoint and two loaded handguns were found inside the car. The passenger reportedly admitted one of the guns was his and he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and failing to inform the officer that he had a weapon. The driver was cited for the license plate violation.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO