Former Cashion football player Brexten Green dies from cliff jumping accident at Grand Lake

Brexten Green, an Emporia State football player who helped Cashion High School to a historic season in 2020, died Saturday while cliff jumping at Grand Lake in northeast Oklahoma. He was 20.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department confirmed a fatality Saturday night but didn't provide a name. Cashion football coach Lynn Shackelford told The Oklahoman the person was Green following a number of social media posts reporting the football player's death.

Green was a multi-sport athlete at Cashion, starring in football and baseball. He also wrestled during his junior year and helped the Wildcats win a powerlifting state title as a senior.

A wide receiver and defensive back during high school, Green was named to The Oklahoman's 108th All-State second team after Class A Cashion finished undefeated and claimed its first 11-man state championship.

Cashion became the first team in state history to win 16 games. Soon after, Green was named the Most Valuable Player in District A-3.

“Just a tremendous athlete,” Shackelford said. “He was an All-State football player. Probably should’ve been an All-State baseball player. But on top of that, just a great kid. Did everything you asked him to do. Tremendous work ethic.

“Worked his tail off in the weight room to be better than he was. He was already really good, but the jump he made from his junior to senior year was pretty incredible. He was just motivated by the fact we didn’t get it done in ‘19. He wasn’t going to let that happen his senior year.”

Green was a starter all four years of high school. He started at safety as a freshman before ultimately becoming a key player on both sides of the football.

Green, a wideout in college, was known for having fun on the field. It wasn’t uncommon for him to celebrate first downs or even taunt his opponents occasionally.

“His persona on the athletic surface wasn’t who he was,” Shackelford said. “He was just a down-to-earth momma’s boy to be honest with you. He loved his momma, and he’d tell you that. He was a kid at the end of the day. Really, really great kid.”

Green had just as much of an impact on the baseball diamond and played multiple positions for coach Blake Mounce.

“He was the guy,” Mounce said. “He was the team leader. He was the best athlete in the school, he was one of the best kids you could have been around. His personality was infectious. Everyone wanted to be around him and looked up to him.”

Mounce was impressed with what Green showcased on the field.

But Mounce admired Green because of much more than that.

“His mom and dad, they raised him right,” Mounce said. “He’s a great kid, one in a million, that type of kid. He’s the type of kid you wish you could coach for 20 years instead of four. You wish you could keep him. I’ve got three boys and if my kids grow up to be like he was, that would be a success.”

Green’s parents were in New Mexico at the time of his death. They got back into the state Sunday morning.

There will be a ceremony honoring Green at 4 p.m. Friday at the Cashion Public School gymnasium. His family asks that those attending wear Cashion gear and bring noise makers and cow bells for a celebration of Green's life.