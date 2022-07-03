ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashion, OK

Former Cashion football player Brexten Green dies from cliff jumping accident at Grand Lake

By James D. Jackson and Nick Sardis, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcx9L_0gTsu4BJ00

Brexten Green, an Emporia State football player who helped Cashion High School to a historic season in 2020, died Saturday while cliff jumping at Grand Lake in northeast Oklahoma. He was 20.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department confirmed a fatality Saturday night but didn't provide a name. Cashion football coach Lynn Shackelford told The Oklahoman the person was Green following a number of social media posts reporting the football player's death.

Green was a multi-sport athlete at Cashion, starring in football and baseball. He also wrestled during his junior year and helped the Wildcats win a powerlifting state title as a senior.

A wide receiver and defensive back during high school, Green was named to The Oklahoman's 108th All-State second team after Class A Cashion finished undefeated and claimed its first 11-man state championship.

Cashion became the first team in state history to win 16 games. Soon after, Green was named the Most Valuable Player in District A-3.

“Just a tremendous athlete,” Shackelford said. “He was an All-State football player. Probably should’ve been an All-State baseball player. But on top of that, just a great kid. Did everything you asked him to do. Tremendous work ethic.

“Worked his tail off in the weight room to be better than he was. He was already really good, but the jump he made from his junior to senior year was pretty incredible. He was just motivated by the fact we didn’t get it done in ‘19. He wasn’t going to let that happen his senior year.”

Green was a starter all four years of high school. He started at safety as a freshman before ultimately becoming a key player on both sides of the football.

Green, a wideout in college, was known for having fun on the field. It wasn’t uncommon for him to celebrate first downs or even taunt his opponents occasionally.

“His persona on the athletic surface wasn’t who he was,” Shackelford said. “He was just a down-to-earth momma’s boy to be honest with you. He loved his momma, and he’d tell you that. He was a kid at the end of the day. Really, really great kid.”

Green had just as much of an impact on the baseball diamond and played multiple positions for coach Blake Mounce.

“He was the guy,” Mounce said. “He was the team leader. He was the best athlete in the school, he was one of the best kids you could have been around. His personality was infectious. Everyone wanted to be around him and looked up to him.”

Mounce was impressed with what Green showcased on the field.

But Mounce admired Green because of much more than that.

“His mom and dad, they raised him right,” Mounce said. “He’s a great kid, one in a million, that type of kid. He’s the type of kid you wish you could coach for 20 years instead of four. You wish you could keep him. I’ve got three boys and if my kids grow up to be like he was, that would be a success.”

Green’s parents were in New Mexico at the time of his death. They got back into the state Sunday morning.

There will be a ceremony honoring Green at 4 p.m. Friday at the Cashion Public School gymnasium. His family asks that those attending wear Cashion gear and bring noise makers and cow bells for a celebration of Green's life.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

College football star, 20, dies in horror cliff diving accident in Oklahoma as his school pays tribute to athlete who was 'always there for his teammates'

A college football star died after a horrific cliff diving accident in Oklahoma on Saturday. Brexten Green's body was found in Grand Lake, where he was with friends. His school paid tribute to the 20-year-old athlete, saying he was 'always there for his teammates.'. Authorities received a call around 6.30pm...
CASHION, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Grand Lake drowning victim named, motorcycle fatality, Missouri representative resigns and Oklahoma moves to execute

EUCHA, Ok. – Authorities release the identity of the man who drowned at the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake over the weekend. Officials say the man, Brexten Green, was a student at Emporia State University in Kansas. The university says Green, originally from Cashion, Oklahoma, was a sophomore and a wide receiver on the football team. Authorities say Green was cliff jumping into the water and did not resurface. For more information on this story, click on the link.
MISSOURI STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooner Schooner has been bringing it for 58 seasons

There are few college mascots as unique and widely recognized on a national basis as the Sooner Schooner, a longtime traditional part of Oklahoma football games. While the Sooner Schooner is the only OU mascot most of us have ever known, it did not become the official mascot of the University of Oklahoma until 1980, in Barry Switzer’s eighth season as head football coach (that was also the first season that legendary Billy Tubbs coached the OU men’s basketball team).
NORMAN, OK
Emporia gazette.com

GoFundMe organized for family of deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

On June 6, Sacha McNack, an Oklahoma City woman, died after she lost control of her Cadillac, over-correcting and crashing into a tree alongside the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia. Three children, Alexander Wilson, 8, Madelynn McNack, 6, and Joey McNack, 2, survived the accident with serious injuries. Brandi James, wife...
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cashion, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
poncacitynow.com

Two Dead in Oklahoma Lake Accidents

KOCO – A Norman man was killed Saturday at Lake Eufaula after surfing behind a boat, falling and being struck by the boat’s propeller as it backed up toward him, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. Braxton Byrd, 23, was killed around 6 p.m. roughly a mile south of Porum Landing Boat Ramp on Lake Eufaula. He was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later. Byrd was wearing a life preserver, DPS said.
NORMAN, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Midwest City golf course reopens July 9

John Conrad Regional Golf Course is set to reopen after 1 1/2 year-long renovation. John Conrad Golf Course is slated to reopen next week following an extensive renovation project that kept the course closed for more than a year. The Midwest City course will reopen to the public on Saturday,...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KFOR

Fire burns 7 acres of wheat field in Jones

JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – As families were preparing to celebrate Independence Day, fire crews from across the metro rushed to a grass fire in Jones. On Sunday afternoon, firefighters were called to a large grass fire in the 12600 block of N.E. 108th St. Officials say firefighters from Jones,...
JONES, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliff Jumping#Baseball Diamond#Baseball Player#Grand Lake#Accident#Cashion High School#Wildcats#108th All State
KFOR

Oklahoma City seniors scramble to find new home as community closes

A misspelled name has been corrected from the previous version. OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Retirees at the Fountains of Canterbury in Oklahoma City were in shock Tuesday after the property’s management company announced it will be shutting the doors to its sprawling property later this year. A statement from Watermark Retirement Communities, the management company […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Man dies after boating incident on Lake Eufaula

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday around 6 p.m., a deadly incident occurred on Lake Eufaula, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A 2018 Moomba was being operated by a 22-year-old woman. Braxton G. Byrd, a 23-year-old man from Norman, was surfing behind the boat. Byrd fell off the surfboard into...
EUFAULA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Norman man dies in boating accident at Lake Eufaula

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — A Norman man died after a boating accident on Lake Eufaula Saturday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Braxton G. Byrd, 23, of Norman, was surfing behind the boat he was on when he fell and then the boat circled around to get him and the operator went into reverse and Byrd was struck by a propeller.
okcfox.com

Ted's Cafe Escondido reopening after equipment fire

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE. Ted's in Norman is reopening at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ted's Cafe Escondido has temporarily closed its Norman location after a small equipment fire on the roof of the building. The fire broke out early Wednesday after the restaurant on N. Interstate Drive had already...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Relative: Passenger In Northwest OKC Plane Crash Dies

One person died Monday morning after suffering injuries in a northwest Oklahoma City plane crash over the weekend. A relative of passenger Brent Waguespack confirmed his death to News 9. Waguespack and the plane's pilot, Chad Detwiler, were injured after the plane went down Saturday near Northwest Expressway and Sara...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family, friends coming to terms with sudden death of newly elected district attorney

SHAWNEE, Okla. — A newly elected district attorney in Oklahoma suddenly died just days after voters elected him to the seat. Family and friends are still coming to terms with the death of David Hammer, who was elected Tuesday to be the new district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties. His family has not revealed the cause of death as of Monday afternoon.
poncacitynow.com

Shots Fired in Stillwater

At 1:26 a.m., Monday morning, Stillwater Police responded to multiple emergency calls for service regarding shots fired at Reserve On Perkins apartment complex, 1822 N. Perkins Rd. Officers responded and heard the suspect, Joshua Lee Bradley, firing a weapon. The suspect was located at building 400. After Bradley saw the officers, he reportedly ran to his apartment and locked himself inside. A short negotiation ensued, after which the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
STILLWATER, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy