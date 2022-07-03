ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Popular New Jersey restaurant owner Tommy Bonfiglio dies at 62

By Abbott Koloff, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

Thomas J. Bonfiglio, who built up a chain of restaurants from the Shore to North Jersey and beyond, even as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered similar businesses, died Friday. He was 62 years old.

He and his family opened two restaurants in Clifton within the last two years ― Tio Taco + Tequila Bar last summer and Tommy’s Tavern + Tap in December of 2020 ― and their inventory of restaurants more than tripled during the pandemic.

Bonfiglio, who practiced law and was a certified public accountant for decades, told NorthJersey.com last year that the physical size of his restaurants allowed them to weather the pandemic ; they were large enough to accommodate hundreds of people while allowing them to maintain social distancing once indoor dining was allowed. He had three restaurants at the start of the pandemic in early 2020 and had 10 by the middle of last year after moving his businesses into several restaurants that had closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7UEj_0gTsu1X800

“I saw it as an opportunity,” Bonfiglio said in an interview last year.

“The restaurant industry is the hardest business I’ve ever been in,” he added.

He said the restaurants are a family business ― the umbrella company is called Triple T Hospitality ― with his wife and two daughters heavily involved, along with other family members.

In addition to the Clifton locations, the family runs Tommy's Tavern + Tap restaurants in Sea Bright, Freehold Township, Staten Island, Princeton, Parsippany and Bridgewater, and Tio Taco + Tequila Bar restaurants in Marlboro and Edison.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Holmdel Funeral Home. There will be a funeral mass Thursday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 30 South Ward Ave., Rumson. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home.

Bonfiglio, of Rumson, died Friday evening at Riverview Medical Center, the death notice said. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Bonfiglio maintained his law practice until last year, according to a biography on his law firm’s website. It said he had been an attorney and a CPA for 30 years before his retirement. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pace University in 1982 and graduated from Brooklyn Law School in 1987.

He grew up in Brooklyn, where he met his wife, Yvette, and they moved to New Jersey in 1992 after having their first child, settling down in Monmouth County, Bonfiglio said in an interview several years ago.

NJ news: New suit looks to overturn NJ assault rifle ban in wake of Supreme Court landmark ruling

Trending: Newark Airport flight delays, cancellations among worst as July Fourth travel opens

Bonfiglio said he loved his legal career but was excited about a new career in the restaurant business.

He and his wife, who had two daughters, Andrea and Christina, became partners years ago in the Dockside, a restaurant in Sea Bright. He said he brought coal-fired pizza to the Jersey Shore in 2009 ― he called pizza “the most perfect food ever invented.” But he said he wanted variety, which led to his opening a Tommy’s Tavern in Sea Bright.

“I was an attorney for 30 years," he said. "I had a long career, and I loved it. But I'm really enjoying this part."

Bonfiglio continued working as an attorney for years but said he enjoyed being in the restaurant business with his family. He said in last year’s interview that his daughters both work in the business ― Andrea as the chief marketing officer and Christina as the chief brand officer.

"At the end of the day, it all boils down to family," he said. "We make money, but it's not motivated by money. It's an extension of our house."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Popular New Jersey restaurant owner Tommy Bonfiglio dies at 62

Comments / 18

Pete Sequeira
2d ago

So many people dropping dead with cause of death not disclosed. I think everyone knows the cause of death in the majority of these sudden deaths.

Reply(1)
9
Angel Jade Austin
3d ago

Wonderful accomplishments and incorporated his family .They all worked together not motivated by money or greed. Sounds like a real good man will be missed in the community and by his family and friends . Condolences

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Clifton, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

The Best Food Events in New Jersey This July

Enjoy New Jersey dining and drinking this July with special dinners, contests, pop-up picnics and more. And if you’re heading to the shore, check out New Jersey Monthly‘s best places to eat by the beach. July 6. On the first Wednesday every month, Osteria Morini hosts a special...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
CBS New York

Jersey City hosts New Jersey's biggest 4th of July celebration

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey's biggest Fourth of July celebration was held Monday in downtown Jersey City. "The fireworks were amazing. It's breathtaking that you have the culture, you have the community, you have everybody here," one spectator told CBS2's Kevin Rincon. "It was good, it was an amazing environment. Jersey City turned up, man. Go Jersey, woo!" another added. Tens of thousands lined the waterfront to take in the fireworks. They flocked to the river after watching several big-name acts, like DJ Diesel, who might be better known as former NBA great and New Jersey native Shaquille O'Neil, along with headliner...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#North Jersey#Food Drink#Popular New Jersey#Tavern Tap
Beach Radio

Where to go wine tasting in New Jersey: Take your pick

Ahhhh. Sitting on a deck in the warm sun with a gentle breeze, overlooking the rolling hills of a beautiful vineyard with a glass of locally-made wine in your hand — that’s one way to enjoy summer in New Jersey. There are 51 wineries in New Jersey, according...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.3 Lite FM

Why Is A Giant Head Watching You Drive In Upstate New York?

Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway, a giant head is truly watching you drive by. The 19-foot hollow plaster head on a hillside is the art work of Roy Kanwit. Ron makes sculptures that are scattered all over the park. For an entrance fee, you can go see and interact with them. The outdoor museum is known as The Taconic Sculpture Park and it's open seasonally and by appointment at 518-392-5757.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cat Country 107.3

New Island Tops Cape May As Best NJ Summer Destination

Those of us who live close to the Jersey Shore can assure you that every individual beach destination within the Garden State is nothing short of unique. All the shore towns along the Jersey coastline have something to offer everyone. Whether you're looking for a romantic beach getaway for you and your honey or you're hoping to spend a week somewhere the whole family will enjoy, you can find it at one of New Jersey's awesome beach destinations.
CAPE MAY, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Owner of Tommy’s Tavern, Tommy Bonfiglio Dies at 62

PARSIPPANY — Thomas J. Bonfiglio, 62, passed away on Friday, July 1. He established Tommy’s Tavern + Tap restaurant in Parsippany and other locations despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing comparable enterprises. His birthday was on June 23. Longtime lawyer and certified public accountant Bonfiglio said that his restaurants’...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
PIX11

Ticket guaranteeing $1K a week for life sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — One lucky person will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after a winning lottery ticket was sold for a Friday drawing, New Jersey officials said. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one second-prize ticket was sold for the Cash4Life drawing on July 1. The ticket guaranteeing $1,000 […]
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy