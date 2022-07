WLOS — Two men face charges in connection with an explosion in downtown Asheville on the 4th of July. Chioke Fugate, 23, and Duncan Small, 30, are both charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and going armed to the terror of the people. Officials say they lit an "improvised explosive device" similar to a pipe bomb and threw it at the former site of the Vance Monument.

