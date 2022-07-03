ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Martha Stewart’s ‘Picnic-Ready’ Dessert Combines Two Super-Flavorful Key Ingredients

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11e1pX_0gTstBJM00
Martha Stewart. Everett Collection. Design: SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart’s teeny pie recipe just made outdoor celebrations and picnics even more delicious — and just in time for the Fourth of July.

On July 1, Stewart posted a mouth-watering dessert that’s perfect for the upcoming Fourth of July parties ahead. She posted the delicious pie recipe with the caption: “One of the best parts of summer is the influx of berries that are ripe for delicious pastries and desserts. These portable blackberry-raspberry hand pies are simple and rewarding to put together, even if you consider yourself all thumbs in the baking department. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @dmalosh.”

This simple recipe is perfect for everyone in the family because it combines some of the most flavorful berries you can buy at the supermarket: blackberries and raspberries. Pies are one thing, but mini-pies? Let’s get started ASAP. You need quite a few ingredients to make these pies for eight people. You should grab different ingredients like all-purpose flour, sour cream, blackberries, raspberries, course salt, and more.

While the number of ingredients may seem intimidating, just breathe. MAke these hand pies a fun family activity and give everyone a job! To start it off, you need to whisk different ingredients in a bowl. While someone is doing that, you can get someone else to grab the rest of the ingredients to beat in. Within no time, you’ll be popping your mini, delicate pies in the oven for up to 40 minutes.

Get Stewart’s full Blackberry-Raspberry Hand Pies recipe HERE.

There’s no such thing as too many pies. To keep adding more pie recipes to your repertoire, see Stewart’s easy dessert cookbook called Martha Stewart’s New Pies and Tarts: 150 Recipes for Old-Fashioned and Modern Favorites: A Baking Book.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appétit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredients Martha Stewart Uses In Tuna Salad

If you like to keep your pantry well-stocked, there's a good chance that you've got a can or two of tuna sitting on the shelf. Wondering what exactly to do with that tuna before it goes bad? Jazz things up with an ingredient swap that will upgrade your canned tuna, or stick to the classics and whip up an easy tuna salad sandwich for lunch.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Brought Back a Vintage Summer Dessert & It's a Cross Between Two Classic Sweet Treats

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If someone calls you a fool, your first instinct might be to be offended. But what if they’re actually talking about the vintage sweet dessert that pairs stewed fruits with a creamy custard? That would actually be kind of a nice compliment. Fools may have gone out of fashion, but Martha Stewart just brought them back in a big way, and her easy recipe for Blueberry Fool, which is like a cross between...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
The Daily South

8 Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dishes We Wish They'd Bring Back to the Menu

Cracker Barrel, the combination country store and Southern-style eatery, has a been a staple in the South since it was founded in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1969. Folks have been flocking to the antique-filled chain for fried chicken, hash brown casserole, and other homestyle favorites for years, but like Chick-fil-A (and pretty much every other restaurant chain) occasionally Cracker Barrel discontinues a menu item—even if customers love it. "We delete menu items from time to time to make room for new signature, craveable menu items that our guests love," Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy, told Nation's Restaurant News in a statement after they trimmed some items from the menu in 2020.
LEBANON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Picnic#Blackberry#Pastries#Food Drink
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Coffee—It Makes Losing Weight So Much Harder!

If, like many people, you rely on a caffeine boost from a cup of joe to get you through your mornings, you likely have some preferences for how you take your coffee. Unfortunately, if you’re trying to lose weight, your go-to ingredients could be holding you back. In fact, there’s one popular option that health experts say you should avoid at all costs if you want to slim down.
WEIGHT LOSS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How To Order A BLT From The Wendy's Secret Menu

A BLT has three key ingredients: bacon, lettuce, and tomato. You can toast the bread, microwave the bacon instead of frying it, or use imported heirloom tomatoes — no matter how you make it, if you have bacon, lettuce, and tomato, it's a BLT at heart. While BLTs could...
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy