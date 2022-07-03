ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING...

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County declares burn ban

Montgomery County voted unanimously to enforce a mandatory countywide burn ban at a special Commissioners Court meeting July 5. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor’s note: This is an update to the June 30 story that Community Impact Newspaper previously reported on the Montgomery County burn ban. Montgomery County voted unanimously…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Two Montgomery County judges fired

Two Montgomery County associate judges and a court staffer are no longer working for the county. Montgomery County Board of District Judges agreed to terminate associate judges Paul Damico and David Bluestein and accept the resignation of Bernice Greathouse, a manager in the office of court administration. The decision followed an investigation concerning overpayment, according to County Attorney B.D. Griffin.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Pursuit in Montgomery County ends in deadly motorcycle crash

A pursuit in Montgomery County ended in a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday night. Authorities say the incident began just after 10 p.m. when a Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputy saw a motorcycle going in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit near Hardin Store Road and Anderson.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 105 project to add raised median progresses

The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work to improve Hwy. 105 between FM 2854 and I-45 from Montgomery through Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work to improve Hwy. 105 between FM 2854 and I-45 from Montgomery through Conroe. Raised median...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township resident survey is currently being conducted

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is currently conducting its biennial resident survey to gauge resident opinions and perceptions of services provided by The Woodlands Township. The Woodlands Township’s 2022 Residential Survey is conducted by Great Lakes Marketing Research (GLM), who has randomly selected 7,700 households in The Woodlands...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands' Creekside Park, Carlton Woods among areas under voluntary water restrictions

Voluntary water restrictions are enacted as part of a Drought Contingency Plan in parts of The Woodlands located in Harris County. (Courtesy Pexels.com) Residents of Creekside Park and Carlton Woods at Creekside Park in The Woodlands are within the region that is implementing voluntary water restrictions for landscaped areas, according to the utility district governing the area's water services.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

DROWNING VICTIM RECOVERED ON LAKE CONROE

Just before 3 pm today Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, along with Montgomery, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a report of a man in his 20s who had jumped from a boat and not resurfaced. The locati…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/drowning-victim-recovered-on-lake-conroe/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

$1,000 reward for lost family heirloom - on Trail or Waterway area

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Constable Ryan Gable's deputy took a missing property report on 7/4/2022 from the Cole family. Mrs. Cole was out near Lake Woodlands and Woodlands Waterway when she lost a family necklace. It is described as; 14K white gold 16' 1.5mm rope chain, 4 prong diamond pendant, 3.25ct old European cut diamond (see attached photo). If found you can contact Deputy Barnes at 281-364-4211 reference report# 22E026936.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

GLEN EAGLE SWAT SCENE ENDS PEACEFULLY

Early Tuesday evening Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call on Glen Eagle Drive. Once officers arrived the suspect barricaded himself in the home. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Mental Health Deputies were alerted and responded. After over 90-minutes a Mental Health Deputy talked to the suspect he came out peacefully. He was transported to the hospital by MCHD for a mental health evaluation. There were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Missing Person Juvenile – Tristan Windom-Reed

SPRING, TX — Tristan was last seen at home in the South Montgomery County area on July 2, 2022 at 1:30PM. Tristan is believed to in the area of Rayford Road near Imperial Oaks Blvd. We have no clothing descriptions for Tristan at this time. Tristan has been known to visit friends in the Kingwood area before.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREWORKS BELIEVED TO BE CAUSE OF CONROE FIRE

Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County FIre units were dispatched. Caney Creek arrived first on the scene with a camper fully involved. The fire was finally extinguished just before 2 am. One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

