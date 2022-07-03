Kentucky AG petitions to reinstate abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — After an appellate court denied his appeal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban.

According to Cameron’s writ petition, he asks the state Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law.

“We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law reinstated,” WDRB states that Cameron said in a news release. “There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state’s highest court to consider our request for emergency relief.”

As of now, the writ states that a single circuit court judge has blocked the enforcement of the two laws that the General Assembly passed with bipartisan majorities.

Click here to read Cameron’s full petition to the state Supreme Court.

WDRB helped contribute to this report.

