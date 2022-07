JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday officials say just before midnight a passerby saw flames at a duplex in the Joplin housing authority complex at 409 South Ozark. When fire officials arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing. No one was home at one of the duplexes, however, emergency responders rescued a wheelchair bound resident from the other duplex. The Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire, however, officials say it appears the fire started in the shared attic space above and spread between the two units. Click here to read more about this story.

