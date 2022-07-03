ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

10-year-old boy drowns in Lauderdale Lakes

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year-old boy drowned Saturday morning in Lauderdale Lakes. The drowning occurred in the 4500 block...

www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Suspect arrested after man shot, woman assaulted in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot Tuesday night and a woman was assaulted in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of Northwest Third Avenue. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office...
Click10.com

Bullet holes found in windows of Coral Springs hospital

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police are investigating a shooting after shattered windows with bullet holes were discovered on the fourth floor of Broward Health Coral Springs over the weekend. The broken windows are in a fourth floor storage area. No one was injured. Police spokesperson Chris Swinson...
CBS Miami

Police: Child, 8, shot riding in car with mom in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Lauderhill Police detectives say an 8-year-old was shot in the leg while she was riding in a car with her mother late Monday night. Police said it happened shortly before midnight as the mother was driving north on NW 56 Avenue from Sunrise Blvd. The mother told investigators that she heard a barrage of loud explosions and then drove her child to Florida Medical Center after she noticed the 8-year-old had been injured. Detectives say the child may have been struck by indiscriminate fire, as the initial investigation shows that a bullet passed through the base of the door subsequently striking the child in the leg. The child is expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

8-year-old girl shot in back seat of car, Lauderhill police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Someone shot an 8-year-old girl in the leg while she sat in the back seat of a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday night, according to police. Lauderhill police spokesperson Maj. Mike Santiago said the girl’s mother was driving along Northwest 56th Avenue from Sunrise Boulevard when she heard a barrage of loud explosions.
LAUDERHILL, FL
wflx.com

Suspect shot by deputy transferred from hospital to jail

A knife-wielding suspect who was shot in the head by a deputy during an alleged hostage situation is out of the hospital and now at the Palm Beach County Jail. Deputies arrived at the jail with the suspect, Tzvi Allswang, 20, after he was discharged Wednesday from a local hospital.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#The Boy#Accident#Northwest 32nd Court#Broward Sheriff S Office
Click10.com

Family: Cryptic note found in car of missing Miami-Dade man with autism

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As Miami-Dade police search for a missing man with autism, his family is sharing a cryptic note they found in his car after his disappearance. Police said 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez was last seen leaving his home in the Westchester area of Miami-Dade County on Monday. He’s described as 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: $34K Stolen From Man’s Safe

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through June 27, 2022. On 06/26/2022, a victim advised that a safe and cash were stolen from his residence while he was at work. Tot. Est Loss: $34,320.
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Man Charged After Allegedly Firing Weapon

A 20-year-old man is facing charges following reports of gunfire in Fort Lauderdale. A witness reported hearing gunshots about 1 p.m. Sunday and when an officer arrived in the area, he spotted a red Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows speeding north on Northwest 31 Avenue from Broward Boulevard, according to the police report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Teens blow off fingers playing with fireworks in West Palm Beach

Two teenagers blew their fingers off while setting off fireworks in West Palm Beach, police said. The separate incidents took place Monday night during Fourth of July celebrations. A 13-year-old boy setting off fireworks in the parking lot of a convenience store on Tamarind Avenue "blew some of his fingers...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police respond to scene of fatal car crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police responded to the scene of a fatal crash. The crash happened along the 3800 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Monday afternoon. According to police, a driver was headed eastbound on Sunrise Boulevard when they lost control of their vehicle and jumped the median. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy