BEAMS and Casio Reunite on Two Collaborative Watches

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAMS and Casio have developed a fruitful partnership over the years with a number of eccentric watch releases, such as the icy “Clear & White & Crazy” capsule collection from 2021. The two Japanese brands are joining forces yet again on two...

hypebeast.com

sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been a more neglected proposition within #23’s eponymous signature sneaker series, but the silhouette has become an exciting offering over the last year. Recently, Detroit’s Two 18 boutique was linked to a pair of the lifestyle-focused model, though the sneakers were initially...
DETROIT, MI
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Women’s Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX

The Jumpman is intimately familiar with GORE-TEX, as they’ve previously upgraded the Air Jordan 1 with said material late last year. And for 2022, the brand is repeating the same process for the Air Jordan 5, albeit only in a women’s exclusive capacity. Slated to drop during the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Stash “QUAI 54”

Some of the pieces from the upcoming Quai 54 collection — such as the Air Jordan 7 and quite a few apparel staples — have already been unveiled, building up hype for the event in July. And as further revealed today, an Air Jordan 1 Stash is also in the works.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Bodega Taps Larry June for Its New Balance 574 Legacy "Internationally Known" Campaign

Throughout the course of 2022 thus far, Bodega has heavily leaned into the collaborative realm, especially on the footwear front. After linking up with ASICS for a Summer-friendly GEL-MC PLUS team-up, the streetwear retailer is now aligning with New Balance to manufacture a 574 Legacy collection inspired by the principle of being “internationally known and locally respected.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Coca-Cola teams with DJ Marshmello to unveil new, unexpected flavor

Coca-Cola (KO) is teaming up with DJ and music producer Marshmello in a limited-edition offering. While fans may expect a sweet marshmallow taste from the 12-ounce can, the flavor will likely come as a surprise. Instead, it's created with a mix of the artist’s favorite flavors — strawberry and watermelon — along with the classic Coca-Cola taste.
DRINKS
sneakernews.com

Releasing This Week: “Made In USA” New Balances + Nina Chanel Abney’s Air Jordan 2

June is through, July is just beginning, and soon a number of exciting releases — the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, for example — will hit the shelves. But before we get into the month’s more hyped offerings, brands the likes of New Balance, Converse, Nike and the like are enticing us with equally exciting releases of their own.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Oli Epp Presents 'Don’t You Want Somebody to Love?'

On view at Perrotin New York until July 29. Oli Epp’s work is both familiar and bewildering — reflecting the explosion of culture that raised him during the 1990s. Born and based in London, Epp uses acrylic, oil and spray paint to create bold compositions that examine our curious and troublesome relationship with technology.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Newstalgia”

Women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Retro High OGs are the new tradition for the summer, and in 2022 Jordan Brand is continuing this modern day institution with the “Newstalgia” colorway. Previously dubbed the “Chenille”, this Air Jordan 1 makes use of a classic red and white combination with...
APPAREL
The Verge

A rumored extreme sports Apple Watch could have larger screen, ‘strong metal’ case

Apple is working on a version of the Apple Watch meant for “extreme sports athletes,” which will feature a bigger screen and tougher design, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The report says the sports model will feature a “nearly 2-inch display” with 7 percent more area than the one found on the current 45 mm watches and that it would be powered by a larger battery. (Note that the 45 mm — or roughly 1.77-inch — measurement is in reference to the watch’s case size, not its screen size.)
ELECTRONICS
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

The extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has occurred, these release date changes have become the norm in this day and age, with updates coming even the day before of an intended launch.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Skylar Diggins-Smith Teases PUMA Collab

During last week’s Phoenix Mercury v. Indiana Fever matchup, six-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith teased her upcoming partnership with PUMA both on and off the court. The basketball star styled a cobranded full length jersey dress with a snap-trimmed slit as her tunnel fit, with her jersey number “4” on prominent display in the design. On the court, she laced up her TRC Blaze Court Sky sneakers, arriving in a summer-ready magenta pink and orange colorway.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Ian Strange Releases First Monograph

Featuring all of his photographic, film, and installation works from the past 15 years. In anticipation of his upcoming exhibition at the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial in Cincinnati, Ian Strange has released his first ever monograph. Published by Damiani and FotoFocus, the book is the first comprehensive survey on the Australian...
CINCINNATI, OH
Footwear News

A New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Bone’ Colorway Is Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Another iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media accounts @Yeezyinfluence and rlkicks_88 shared a first look at the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Bone,” a new colorway of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle sneaker that’s slated to hit stores before year’s end. The style features a clean gray-based Primeknit upper and is offset by darker gray patches at the midfoot and lighter hits...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Converse Sponge Crater CX Arrives in an All-Black Iteration

Following the release of its A-COLD-WALL* collaboration which saw the Converse Sponge Crater arrive in a “Dark Grey/Tangerine Tango,” the silhouette is arriving in an all-black iteration for the summer. The latest style sees the Converse Sponge Crater CX continue to take bring comfort to an all-new level,...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Vincent Alvarez Marks 10 Years of Dickies Skateboarding With New Apparel Collection

Dickies and Vincent Alvarez are celebrating Alvarez’s tenth year on the Dickies skate team with a nine-piece apparel collection. Inspired by Alvarez’s most favored places to skate in Los Angeles, each style in the new collection has been designed to embody the unique aesthetic of the skateboard community. Alvarez has also designed his new collection to fit every skater, no matter what shape or size they are while also nodding to D.I.Y. culture and the hardworking roots attached to the city of L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
inputmag.com

Heron Preston launches the upgraded version of his 3D-printed sneaker

Late last year, Heron Preston and Zellerfeld tested the depths of 3D-printed sustainability through their slip-on HERON01 sneaker. The first drop, titled Version 0.8, was released to a group of beta testers by way of a raffle. But after digging deep into the beta tester feedback, the two are ready to present the new and improved HERON01 sneaker known as Version 0.81.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider Is Heading to Auction

A 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider is slated to hit the auction soon at RM Sotheby’s. Designed by Sergio Scaglietti, the classic car features a Type 131 C two-liter engine. With only 19 units made, the open-body racecar was the last four-cylinder vehicle Ferrari produced. In addition to being limited-edition, the car boasts a unique history as it was raced at the 1957 24 Hours of Le Mans by Richie Ginther and François Picard. It was also driven by Gaston Andrey on the way to the 1958 and 1959 SCCA E-Modified championships. Its successful racing career amassed 18 podium finishes in total.
MONTEREY, CA

