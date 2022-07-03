ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football lands commitment from 3-star athlete Cristian Conyer

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Three-star athlete Cristian Conyer committed to Tennessee football more than a year after Josh Heupel’s staff offered him a scholarship.

He announced his decision on Sunday, choosing UT over Kentucky.

Conyer, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back/wide receiver, is from South Warren High in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He also received scholarship offers from Michigan, Purdue, Oregon, Cincinnati, Louisville, Vanderbilt and others.

Conyers is ranked the No. 553 overall prospect, No. 44 athlete and No. 4 in Kentucky by 247Sports Composite. He joins a strong 2023 class for UT, led by five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

