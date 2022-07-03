ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Two children hospitalized after apartment fire in Fort Worth

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qT5HP_0gTssCEI00

Two children hospitalized after apartment fire in Fort Worth 00:50

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were taken by helicopter to a hospital early Sunday morning after firefighters brought them out of a burning apartment in Fort Worth.

At about 6:00 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department said crews were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Meadowbrook Gardens Drive on a fire call. The caller did not have many details, but did say that two children were still inside an upstairs unit in the complex.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing out of the two-story apartment complex. Some crews pulled hose lines to extinguish the fire while others immediately entered the building to find the trapped children.

The Incident Commander requested two medical helicopters be placed on standby for possible emergency transport. A second alarm was requested, and additional personnel responded to the fire to help.

Firefighters found the children in the second floor of the apartment building. One child was found in the breezeway and immediately brought down to medical crews waiting outside. Crews proceeded to enter the building and found the second child inside. They too were brought down to medics.

The children, ages 10 and 12 years old, were transported by helicopter to Parkland Hospital where they remain in unknown condition.

An adult man and two other children were able to escape the fire through jumping from the second story window, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

Over the course of 3.5 hours, 80 fire personnel responded to the scene and were able to contain the fire to a single unit. The cause is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klif.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Firefighters See Hundreds of Grass Fire Calls on Fourth of July

Fireworks and dry conditions made for a dangerous combination on the Fourth of July weekend, with firefighters across North Texas kept busy by fires ignited by fireworks. One of those calls was the professional Fort Worth's Fourth fireworks display at Panther Island Pavilion. Grass around the fireworks area caught fire, with spectators capturing cellphone video of the flames spreading.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Parkland Hospital#Medics#Apartment Building#Accident#Meadowbrook Gardens Drive
police1.com

Video: Texas man rams police vehicles in chaotic pursuit, is shot

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 31-year-old man shot by police made threats of shooting his wife and himself over a FaceTime call to relatives during a nine-minute pursuit, according to new information released Friday by Fort Worth police. Fort Worth police shot Alejandro Molina Cornelio on Wednesday night after...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

I-20 reopen after partial shutdown due to two crashes

DALLAS — Two crashes involving five vehicles had shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in southeastern Dallas County on Tuesday morning. The crash was on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Dowdy Ferry Road. The Dallas Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a major multi-vehicle accident at 4:49 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth reports more than 250 grass fires on July 4

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After Fort Worth's holiday fireworks event was stopped due to grass fires breaking out, the city fire chief said Tuesday he didn't know if there was any one thing to say the event should or should not have ever started.The grass fires on the Trinity River levees around Panther Island were some of more than 250 reported in the city during July 4 and the early morning hours of July 5. The overwhelming numbers forced the department to triage the situation, asking callers and online reporters for more details on fires, so crews could prioritize...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police issue CLEAR Alert for missing man

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Irving Police Department is searching for 58-year-old Victor Robert Vasquez. Vasquez was last seen in the 700 block of Sunny Lane in Irving on July 4 at around 10:30 a.m. His current whereabouts are unknown.Vasquez is 5'7" to 5'9", has black and grey hair, has a mustache and is wearing a blue, red, orange and white polo shirt with black loose fitting athletic pants. Vasquez is told to have extensive medical issues.The CLEAR Alert was issued for Vasquez Wednesday afternoon. CLEAR Alerts assist law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.Anyone with information should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 and reference Case #22-16366.
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Carrollton family's apartment hit by dozens of bullets

CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
CARROLLTON, TX
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

2 people found dead following shooting at Southlake home, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southlake home Tuesday morning, police said.At around 10:21 a.m. July 5, police responded to a house in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after receiving a call of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.At this time, police believe there is "no external threat to the community" and this remains an ongoing investigation.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
126K+
Followers
22K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy