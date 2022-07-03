Two children hospitalized after apartment fire in Fort Worth 00:50

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were taken by helicopter to a hospital early Sunday morning after firefighters brought them out of a burning apartment in Fort Worth.

At about 6:00 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department said crews were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Meadowbrook Gardens Drive on a fire call. The caller did not have many details, but did say that two children were still inside an upstairs unit in the complex.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing out of the two-story apartment complex. Some crews pulled hose lines to extinguish the fire while others immediately entered the building to find the trapped children.

The Incident Commander requested two medical helicopters be placed on standby for possible emergency transport. A second alarm was requested, and additional personnel responded to the fire to help.

Firefighters found the children in the second floor of the apartment building. One child was found in the breezeway and immediately brought down to medical crews waiting outside. Crews proceeded to enter the building and found the second child inside. They too were brought down to medics.

The children, ages 10 and 12 years old, were transported by helicopter to Parkland Hospital where they remain in unknown condition.

An adult man and two other children were able to escape the fire through jumping from the second story window, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

Over the course of 3.5 hours, 80 fire personnel responded to the scene and were able to contain the fire to a single unit. The cause is still under investigation.