Louisiana State

How to react safely when driving through a hailstorm

By Paula Jones
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s summertime showers can vary in intensity. Forgetting to watch the weather forecast on a sunny summer morning may very well lead to getting caught in a storm later that afternoon. So, what can a person do if they find themselves on...

WDSU

Exit 36 on Louisiana Highway 442 is now open

The Louisiana State Police have reported that the I-55 northbound exit to Louisiana Highway 442 (Exit 36) is was closed due to a crash. It is now open and resuming normal operations. For future updates visit =AT3h4liVyDnhMdwK1g1tWj0WgbVLcozacTvpEQEHOQutVpMbK3Cfgd-woDTCNv6FVwfDO3XXMtb7ly0WqoaAdJ9Rli_HBP-bPvtbMq-z4Fbadi5mQ6gsxvku3oVMd6DKhFMI7jdWGr9HYwWc_NMSAWJwIBQJG2o6Tj7ZpMOOlzj-Yg" rel="nofollow" role="link" tabindex="0" target="_blank">www.511la.org for route and road conditions.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Phony boat salesman scammed Louisiana residents out of $83K

Deputies arrested a man suspected of scamming multiple Louisiana residents who were trying to buy boats online. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said at least two people in the area fell into the trap set up by Modestas Grublys, a Lithuanian national who went by the false name Mads Lund. In each case, the victims said they wired Grublys money for boats he claimed to be selling.
LOUISIANA STATE
boardingarea.com

Should Motorists Be Timed and Fined For Speeding?

Once the second longest twin span bridge in Louisiana at a total length of 18.2 miles when it opened to traffic in 1973, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is also known as the Louisiana Airborne Memorial Bridge — carries at least 30,420 vehicles per day on Interstate 10 over the largest wetland and swamp in the United States known as the Atchafalaya Swamp in south central Louisiana between Baton Rouge and Lafayette…
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Water Discovered in South Louisiana Gas Station’s Fuel Tanks

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

How to protect cherished photos from flood damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – During the flood of 2016, many Louisianians lived through a nightmare. An estimated 146,000 homes were damaged and thousands of locals had no choice but to flee to one of Louisiana’s 11,000 state-operated shelters. When the floodwaters seeped into homes, they destroyed cherished...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana DOTD planning for more electric cars to be on roadways

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the next five years, Louisiana will receive approximately 74 million dollars for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure through President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is preparing to submit an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Small local restaurants continue to struggle

Several Louisiana natives will be honored with the Carnegie medal, the highest honor for civilian heroism. Some doctors believe we are inching towards the end of the pandemic, but there are still concerns as the virus continues to evolve. Local thrift store closing after decades of business. Updated: 8 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $373,089 which is 76% higher than the state average of $212,445.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

New Louisiana law will crack down on catalytic converter theft

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana has enacted a law that lawmakers hope will crack down on catalytic converter theft. Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 70 into law which states that catalytic converters now fall under precious metals. The law adds many provisions to Louisiana law aimed...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man with ‘Ricky Bobby’ face tattoo arrested at gas station

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tennessee man was arrested at a north Florida gas station on Thursday after police said he was driving a stolen car. Action News Jax reported that Brett Lee Dixon, 29, pulled into Buc-ee’s while driving a green Jeep that was reported stolen out of Virginia. The passenger side window was broken and glass was littered over the floor of the car.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WDSU

Flooding continues to be a problem for St. Tammany Parish neighborhood

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Flooding in the Cross Gates subdivision in St. Tammany Parish has been an issue for years according to residents. “June of last year I had three inches in my house. That’s the worst I’ve had and that was at 12 inches of rain in four hours. I’m not sure anything could have kept up with that, but it didn’t help a lot here and there were a whole lot of houses that have problems, said Denis Barry on the worst flooding he has seen in the area.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana highway traffic deaths up in 2021; one third of victims wore no seat belt

2021 - 976. Lambert said he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic contributed heavily to the increase. "In 2020 there was less traffic on the road, but there were more instances of speeding because there was less traffic being on the road," he said. "There were also more instances of people driving without their seat belts, and so when you start combining those items of people not wearing those while people are speeding and driving recklessly, that is a deadly combination."
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Doctors provide update on COVID across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are weighing in on the current status of the COVID pandemic across Louisiana. On Tuesday, July 5, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 4,500 new cases, and the number of hospitalized patients jumped to 481. Doctors say two new sub-variants of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

